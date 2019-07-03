Contrasting of Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (ADAP) and Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:TNXP)

We will be contrasting the differences between Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ADAP) and Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:TNXP) as far as dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc 4 7.74 N/A -1.02 0.00 Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. 2 0.00 N/A -27.85 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc and Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc and Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc 0.00% -45% -38.3% Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. 0.00% -163.5% -143.7%

Volatility & Risk

Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc has a beta of 1.38 and its 38.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. From a competition point of view, Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. has a 1.84 beta which is 84.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc has a Current Ratio of 8.5 and a Quick Ratio of 8.5. Competitively, Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp.’s Current Ratio is 9.8 and has 9.8 Quick Ratio. Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc and Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc 0 0 2 3.00 Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. 0 0 0 0.00

$7.5 is Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc’s consensus target price while its potential upside is 97.89%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc and Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. are owned by institutional investors at 73.1% and 10% respectively. 0.22% are Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc’s share owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 1.77% of Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc -10.42% -9.37% -19.71% -37.38% -69.69% -32.7% Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. -11.76% -26.53% -3.74% -69.13% -93.76% -18.18%

For the past year Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. has weaker performance than Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc beats Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the provision of cancer immunotherapy products based on its proprietary SPEAR T-cell platform. Its platform enables to identify cancer targets; find and genetically engineer T-cell receptors (TCR); and produce TCR therapeutic candidates for administration to patients. The companyÂ’s lead program includes NY-ESO-1 and LAGE-1a cancer antigens, which are in Phase I/II clinical trials for patients with solid tumors, as well as hematological cancer types, including synovial sarcoma, multiple myeloma, non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), and ovarian cancer; and pilot trial for myxoid round cell liposarcoma. It is also developing MAGE A-10 peptide that is in Phase I/II clinical trials to treat urothelial (bladder), melanoma, and head and neck cancers, as well as NSCLC; AFP SPEAR T-cell therapeutic candidate that has completed preclinical testing for targeting a peptide associated with hepatocellular carcinoma; and MAGE-A4 to treat urothelial (bladder), melanoma, head and neck, esophageal and gastric, and ovarian cancer, as well as NSCLC. It has a strategic collaboration and licensing agreement with GlaxoSmithKline for the development and commercialization of the NY-ESO SPEAR T-cell program; and strategic alliance with MD Anderson Cancer Center for the development of T-cell therapies for various cancers. The company also has a clinical trial collaboration agreement with Merck & Co., Inc. for the assessment of NY-ESO SPEAR T-cell in combination with anti-programmed death-1 inhibitor in patients with multiple myeloma; and a research, collaboration, and license agreement with Universal Cells, Inc. to gene editing and HLA-engineering technology, as well as a collaboration agreement with Bellicum Pharmaceutical Inc. to evaluate, develop, and commercialize next generation T-cell therapies. Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Abingdon, the United Kingdom.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. engages in developing pharmaceutical and biological products to address public health challenges. Its lead product candidate, TNX-102 SL or Tonmya, designed as a bedtime treatment for posttraumatic stress disorder (PTSD), which is in Phase 3 study in the military-related PTSD population. The company is also developing TNX-601 (tianeptine oxalate), a clinical candidate at pre-IND (investigational new drug) application stage, designed as a daytime treatment for posttraumatic stress disorder (PTSD); and TNX-801, a live synthetic version of horsepox virus, at the pre-IND application stage. Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. was founded in 2007 and is based in New York, New York.