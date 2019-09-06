Contrasting of Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (ADAP) and Savara Inc. (NASDAQ:SVRA)

Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ADAP) and Savara Inc. (NASDAQ:SVRA) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc 4 4.11 N/A -1.02 0.00 Savara Inc. 6 0.00 N/A -1.36 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc and Savara Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc 0.00% -45% -38.3% Savara Inc. 0.00% -45.6% -32.6%

Risk & Volatility

Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc’s current beta is 1.55 and it happens to be 55.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Savara Inc. on the other hand, has 0.22 beta which makes it 78.00% less volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

8.5 and 8.5 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc. Its rival Savara Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 12.1 and 12.1 respectively. Savara Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc.

Analyst Recommendations

Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc and Savara Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc 0 0 2 3.00 Savara Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc has an average price target of $7.5, and a 351.81% upside potential.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 73.4% of Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc shares are held by institutional investors while 44.9% of Savara Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 0.22% are Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc’s share held by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, held 1.1% of Savara Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc -0.6% -9.86% -31.6% -29.4% -65.11% -42.78% Savara Inc. -1.55% -5.93% -76.42% -66.04% -77.34% -66.45%

For the past year Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc has stronger performance than Savara Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc beats Savara Inc.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the provision of cancer immunotherapy products based on its proprietary SPEAR T-cell platform. Its platform enables to identify cancer targets; find and genetically engineer T-cell receptors (TCR); and produce TCR therapeutic candidates for administration to patients. The companyÂ’s lead program includes NY-ESO-1 and LAGE-1a cancer antigens, which are in Phase I/II clinical trials for patients with solid tumors, as well as hematological cancer types, including synovial sarcoma, multiple myeloma, non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), and ovarian cancer; and pilot trial for myxoid round cell liposarcoma. It is also developing MAGE A-10 peptide that is in Phase I/II clinical trials to treat urothelial (bladder), melanoma, and head and neck cancers, as well as NSCLC; AFP SPEAR T-cell therapeutic candidate that has completed preclinical testing for targeting a peptide associated with hepatocellular carcinoma; and MAGE-A4 to treat urothelial (bladder), melanoma, head and neck, esophageal and gastric, and ovarian cancer, as well as NSCLC. It has a strategic collaboration and licensing agreement with GlaxoSmithKline for the development and commercialization of the NY-ESO SPEAR T-cell program; and strategic alliance with MD Anderson Cancer Center for the development of T-cell therapies for various cancers. The company also has a clinical trial collaboration agreement with Merck & Co., Inc. for the assessment of NY-ESO SPEAR T-cell in combination with anti-programmed death-1 inhibitor in patients with multiple myeloma; and a research, collaboration, and license agreement with Universal Cells, Inc. to gene editing and HLA-engineering technology, as well as a collaboration agreement with Bellicum Pharmaceutical Inc. to evaluate, develop, and commercialize next generation T-cell therapies. Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Abingdon, the United Kingdom.

Savara Inc., a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for the treatment of serious or life-threatening rare respiratory diseases. Its product pipeline comprises AeroVanc, a Phase III ready inhaled formulation of vancomycin for the treatment of persistent methicillin-resistant staphylococcus aureus and lung infection in cystic fibrosis patients; Molgradex, a Phase II/III stage inhaled granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor for the treatment of autoimmune pulmonary alveolar proteinosis; and Aironite, an inhaled nebulized sodium nitrite solution to treat heart failure with preserved ejection fraction. The company is headquartered in Austin, Texas.