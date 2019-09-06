Contrasting of Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (ADAP) and Savara Inc. (NASDAQ:SVRA)

Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ADAP) and Savara Inc. (NASDAQ:SVRA) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc
|4
|4.11
|N/A
|-1.02
|0.00
|Savara Inc.
|6
|0.00
|N/A
|-1.36
|0.00
Table 1 demonstrates Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc and Savara Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 provides us the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of both companies.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc
|0.00%
|-45%
|-38.3%
|Savara Inc.
|0.00%
|-45.6%
|-32.6%
Risk & Volatility
Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc’s current beta is 1.55 and it happens to be 55.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Savara Inc. on the other hand, has 0.22 beta which makes it 78.00% less volatile compared to S&P 500.
Liquidity
8.5 and 8.5 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc. Its rival Savara Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 12.1 and 12.1 respectively. Savara Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc.
Analyst Recommendations
Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc and Savara Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc
|0
|0
|2
|3.00
|Savara Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc has an average price target of $7.5, and a 351.81% upside potential.
Insider and Institutional Ownership
Roughly 73.4% of Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc shares are held by institutional investors while 44.9% of Savara Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 0.22% are Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc’s share held by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, held 1.1% of Savara Inc. shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc
|-0.6%
|-9.86%
|-31.6%
|-29.4%
|-65.11%
|-42.78%
|Savara Inc.
|-1.55%
|-5.93%
|-76.42%
|-66.04%
|-77.34%
|-66.45%
For the past year Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc has stronger performance than Savara Inc.
Summary
On 5 of the 8 factors Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc beats Savara Inc.
Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the provision of cancer immunotherapy products based on its proprietary SPEAR T-cell platform. Its platform enables to identify cancer targets; find and genetically engineer T-cell receptors (TCR); and produce TCR therapeutic candidates for administration to patients. The companyÂ’s lead program includes NY-ESO-1 and LAGE-1a cancer antigens, which are in Phase I/II clinical trials for patients with solid tumors, as well as hematological cancer types, including synovial sarcoma, multiple myeloma, non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), and ovarian cancer; and pilot trial for myxoid round cell liposarcoma. It is also developing MAGE A-10 peptide that is in Phase I/II clinical trials to treat urothelial (bladder), melanoma, and head and neck cancers, as well as NSCLC; AFP SPEAR T-cell therapeutic candidate that has completed preclinical testing for targeting a peptide associated with hepatocellular carcinoma; and MAGE-A4 to treat urothelial (bladder), melanoma, head and neck, esophageal and gastric, and ovarian cancer, as well as NSCLC. It has a strategic collaboration and licensing agreement with GlaxoSmithKline for the development and commercialization of the NY-ESO SPEAR T-cell program; and strategic alliance with MD Anderson Cancer Center for the development of T-cell therapies for various cancers. The company also has a clinical trial collaboration agreement with Merck & Co., Inc. for the assessment of NY-ESO SPEAR T-cell in combination with anti-programmed death-1 inhibitor in patients with multiple myeloma; and a research, collaboration, and license agreement with Universal Cells, Inc. to gene editing and HLA-engineering technology, as well as a collaboration agreement with Bellicum Pharmaceutical Inc. to evaluate, develop, and commercialize next generation T-cell therapies. Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Abingdon, the United Kingdom.
Savara Inc., a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for the treatment of serious or life-threatening rare respiratory diseases. Its product pipeline comprises AeroVanc, a Phase III ready inhaled formulation of vancomycin for the treatment of persistent methicillin-resistant staphylococcus aureus and lung infection in cystic fibrosis patients; Molgradex, a Phase II/III stage inhaled granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor for the treatment of autoimmune pulmonary alveolar proteinosis; and Aironite, an inhaled nebulized sodium nitrite solution to treat heart failure with preserved ejection fraction. The company is headquartered in Austin, Texas.
