Contrasting of Acuity Brands Inc. (AYI) and Dolby Laboratories Inc. (NYSE:DLB)

This is therefore a contrasting of the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership in Acuity Brands Inc. (NYSE:AYI) and Dolby Laboratories Inc. (NYSE:DLB). The two are both Diversified Electronics companies that compete with one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Acuity Brands Inc. 129 1.48 N/A 7.95 17.20 Dolby Laboratories Inc. 64 5.46 N/A 2.80 23.27

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Acuity Brands Inc. and Dolby Laboratories Inc. Dolby Laboratories Inc. has lower revenue and earnings than Acuity Brands Inc. The company with a lower P/E ratio is currently more affordable of the two stocks. Acuity Brands Inc.’s currently lower P/E ratio makes it the more affordable of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Acuity Brands Inc. 0.00% 19% 11% Dolby Laboratories Inc. 0.00% 13.2% 10.9%

Risk and Volatility

Acuity Brands Inc. has a beta of 1.61 and its 61.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Dolby Laboratories Inc. has a 0.84 beta and it is 16.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Acuity Brands Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 2.1 and 1.4 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Dolby Laboratories Inc. are 5.3 and 5.1 respectively. Dolby Laboratories Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Acuity Brands Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Acuity Brands Inc. and Dolby Laboratories Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Acuity Brands Inc. 0 0 3 3.00 Dolby Laboratories Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Acuity Brands Inc. has a 17.95% upside potential and an average target price of $166.33.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 96.8% of Acuity Brands Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 93.8% of Dolby Laboratories Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 0.1% of Acuity Brands Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, 0.9% are Dolby Laboratories Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Acuity Brands Inc. -5.46% -5.29% 3.55% 7.72% 18.24% 18.96% Dolby Laboratories Inc. 1.5% -1.09% 1.12% -5.62% 4.01% 5.19%

For the past year Acuity Brands Inc. was more bullish than Dolby Laboratories Inc.

Summary

On 8 of the 11 factors Acuity Brands Inc. beats Dolby Laboratories Inc.

Acuity Brands, Inc. designs, produces, and distributes various lighting solutions and services for commercial, institutional, industrial, infrastructure, and residential applications in North America and internationally. The company offers lighting and controls products and solutions, including recessed, surface, and suspended lighting; down, decorative, emergency and exit, track, daylighting, special-us, street and roadway, parking garage, and underwater lighting; area pedestrian, flood, and decorative site lighting; landscape lighting; occupancy sensors; photo controls; relay panels; architectural dimming panels; and integrated lighting controls systems. It also provides modular wiring products, light emitting diode drivers, glass products, and inverters; and services across applications that primarily relate to monitoring and controlling lighting systems through network technologies and the commissioning of control systems. The company markets its products under the Lithonia Lighting, Holophane, Peerless, Gotham, Mark Architectural Lighting, Winona Lighting, Healthcare Lighting, Hydrel, American Electric Lighting, Carandini, Antique Street Lamps, Sunoptics, RELOC Wiring Solutions, eldoLED, Distech Controls, and Acuity Controls brand names. It serves electrical distributors, retail home improvement centers, electric utilities, utility distributors, national accounts, U.S. government and municipalities, lighting showrooms, original equipment manufacturers, and energy service companies. The company sells through independent sales agents, electrical wholesalers, and sales representatives, as well as through a network of distribution centers, regional warehouses, and commercial warehouses. Acuity Brands, Inc. was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

Dolby Laboratories, Inc. creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment and communications at the cinema, at home, at work, and on mobile devices. The company develops and licenses its audio technologies, including Dolby Digital Plus for digital television, mobile, and Internet-based services; Dolby Digital, a digital audio coding technology that provides multichannel sound in the home; and AAC & HE-AAC, an audio coding technologies used to broadcast, download, and streaming content. Its audio technologies also comprise Dolby TrueHD, an audio coding technology for content providers; Dolby Atmos, an object-oriented audio technology for home theaters, device speakers, and headphones; Dolby AC-4, a digital audio coding system that addresses the current and future needs of broadcast and streaming entertainment services; Dolby Voice, an audio conferencing technology; and Dolby Vision, an imaging technology for cinema, digital television, and other consumer devices, as well as HEVC, a digital video codec with higher bandwidth efficiency used in a range of media devices. In addition, the company designs and manufactures audio and imaging products, such as digital cinema servers, Dolby Cinema audio products, and other products for the film production, cinema, television, broadcast, and entertainment industries. Further, it offers an array of services to support theatrical and television production for cinema exhibition, broadcast, and home entertainment. The company serves film studios, content creators, post-production facilities, cinema operators, broadcasters, and video game designers. It sells its products directly to the end users, as well as through dealers and distributors worldwide. Dolby Laboratories, Inc. was founded in 1965 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.