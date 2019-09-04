Contrasting of Actuant Corporation (ATU) and Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Both Actuant Corporation (NYSE:ATU) and Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) are each other’s competitor in the Diversified Machinery industry. Thus the compare of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Actuant Corporation 24 1.11 N/A -0.25 0.00 Xylem Inc. 79 2.50 N/A 3.08 26.11

Table 1 highlights Actuant Corporation and Xylem Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Actuant Corporation and Xylem Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Actuant Corporation 0.00% -3.5% -1.4% Xylem Inc. 0.00% 20.5% 7.5%

Volatility and Risk

A 1.64 beta indicates that Actuant Corporation is 64.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500. Xylem Inc.’s 19.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 volatility due to the company’s 1.19 beta.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Actuant Corporation is 1.9 while its Current Ratio is 2.6. Meanwhile, Xylem Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.4 while its Quick Ratio is 1. Actuant Corporation is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Xylem Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The Ratings and Recommendations for Actuant Corporation and Xylem Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Actuant Corporation 0 1 0 2.00 Xylem Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Actuant Corporation’s consensus price target is $23, while its potential upside is 5.22%. Competitively Xylem Inc. has a consensus price target of $89, with potential upside of 19.24%. The information presented earlier suggests that Xylem Inc. looks more robust than Actuant Corporation as far as analyst belief.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 0% of Actuant Corporation shares are owned by institutional investors while 93.1% of Xylem Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 0.7% of Actuant Corporation shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.4% of Xylem Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Actuant Corporation -1.29% -7.77% -9.63% 1.6% -17.48% 9.1% Xylem Inc. -2.49% -4.88% -3.6% 11.53% 14.65% 20.34%

For the past year Actuant Corporation has weaker performance than Xylem Inc.

Summary

Xylem Inc. beats on 9 of the 10 factors Actuant Corporation.

Actuant Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes a range of industrial products and systems worldwide. It operates through three segments: Industrial, Energy, and Engineered Solutions. The Industrial segment is primarily involved in the design, manufacture, and distribution of branded hydraulic and mechanical tools to the maintenance, industrial, infrastructure, and production automation markets under the Enerpac, Simplex, Precision-Hayes, Milwaukee Cylinder, and Larzep brand names. Its primary products include hydraulic tools, heavy lifting solutions, workholding (production automation) solutions, and concrete stressing components and systems. The Energy segment provides joint integrity products and services, customized offshore vessel mooring solutions, and rope and cable solutions to the oil and gas, power generation, and other markets, as well as technical manpower solutions. This segment distributes its products principally under the Hydratight, Cortland, and Viking brand names to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), maintenance and service organizations, and energy producers. The Engineered Solutions segment designs and assembles engineered position and motion control systems to OEMs in various on and off-highway vehicle markets, as well as other products to the industrial and agricultural markets under the Power-Packer and Gits brand names. Its products include actuation systems, mechanical power transmission products, engine air flow management systems, human to machine interface solutions, and other rugged electronic instrumentation. The company also provides a range of industrial services and equipment from engineering, chemical cleaning, hydro-testing, oil flushing, air/steam blowing, nitrogen/helium leak testing, and full pipeline pre-commissioning services in the Middle East, Caspian, and the North African regions. Actuant Corporation was founded in 1910 and is headquartered in Menomonee Falls, Wisconsin.

Xylem Inc. engages in the design, manufacture, and service of engineered solutions for the water and wastewater applications. It operates through three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Sensus. The Water Infrastructure segment offers various products, including water and wastewater pumps, treatment and testing equipment, and controls and systems, as well as filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment under the Flygt, WEDECO, Godwin, WTW, Sanitaire, YSI, and Leopold names for the transportation, treatment, and testing of water and wastewater for public utilities and industrial applications. The Applied Water segment provides pumps, valves, heat exchangers, controls, and dispensing equipment systems under the Goulds Water Technology, Bell & Gossett, A-C Fire Pump, Standard Xchange, Lowara, Jabsco, Flojet, and Flowtronex names for residential and commercial building services, industrial water, and irrigation applications. The Sensus segment provides communications, smart metering, measurement, and control technologies and services that allow customers to use their distribution networks for the delivery of critical resources, such as water, electricity, and natural gas. This segment also offers software and services, including cloud-based analytics, remote monitoring, and data management, as well as sells smart lighting products and solutions. The company markets and sells its products through a network of direct sales force, resellers, distributors, and value-added solution providers in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. Xylem Inc. is headquartered in Rye Brook, New York.