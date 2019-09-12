Contrasting of Actuant Corporation (ATU) and Curtiss-Wright Corporation (NYSE:CW)

Both Actuant Corporation (NYSE:ATU) and Curtiss-Wright Corporation (NYSE:CW) are each other’s competitor in the Diversified Machinery industry. Thus the compare of their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Actuant Corporation 24 1.41 N/A -0.25 0.00 Curtiss-Wright Corporation 119 2.29 N/A 6.61 19.21

Demonstrates Actuant Corporation and Curtiss-Wright Corporation earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Actuant Corporation 0.00% -3.5% -1.4% Curtiss-Wright Corporation 0.00% 18.2% 8.8%

Volatility and Risk

Actuant Corporation has a 1.64 beta, while its volatility is 64.00%, thus making it more volatile than S&P 500. Curtiss-Wright Corporation’s 1.22 beta is the reason why it is 22.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Actuant Corporation is 1.9 while its Current Ratio is 2.6. Meanwhile, Curtiss-Wright Corporation has a Current Ratio of 2.1 while its Quick Ratio is 1.3. Actuant Corporation is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Curtiss-Wright Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

Ratings and Recommendations for Actuant Corporation and Curtiss-Wright Corporation can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Actuant Corporation 1 2 0 2.67 Curtiss-Wright Corporation 0 0 1 3.00

Actuant Corporation’s consensus price target is $21.33, while its potential downside is -18.24%. Curtiss-Wright Corporation on the other hand boasts of a $147 consensus price target and a 11.69% potential upside. Based on the analysts opinion we can conclude, Curtiss-Wright Corporation is looking more favorable than Actuant Corporation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 0% of Actuant Corporation shares are held by institutional investors while 79.2% of Curtiss-Wright Corporation are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 0.7% of Actuant Corporation shares. Comparatively, Curtiss-Wright Corporation has 0.6% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Actuant Corporation -1.29% -7.77% -9.63% 1.6% -17.48% 9.1% Curtiss-Wright Corporation -2.35% -0.32% 11.02% 11.63% -2.28% 24.28%

For the past year Actuant Corporation was less bullish than Curtiss-Wright Corporation.

Summary

On 9 of the 10 factors Curtiss-Wright Corporation beats Actuant Corporation.

Actuant Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes a range of industrial products and systems worldwide. It operates through three segments: Industrial, Energy, and Engineered Solutions. The Industrial segment is primarily involved in the design, manufacture, and distribution of branded hydraulic and mechanical tools to the maintenance, industrial, infrastructure, and production automation markets under the Enerpac, Simplex, Precision-Hayes, Milwaukee Cylinder, and Larzep brand names. Its primary products include hydraulic tools, heavy lifting solutions, workholding (production automation) solutions, and concrete stressing components and systems. The Energy segment provides joint integrity products and services, customized offshore vessel mooring solutions, and rope and cable solutions to the oil and gas, power generation, and other markets, as well as technical manpower solutions. This segment distributes its products principally under the Hydratight, Cortland, and Viking brand names to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), maintenance and service organizations, and energy producers. The Engineered Solutions segment designs and assembles engineered position and motion control systems to OEMs in various on and off-highway vehicle markets, as well as other products to the industrial and agricultural markets under the Power-Packer and Gits brand names. Its products include actuation systems, mechanical power transmission products, engine air flow management systems, human to machine interface solutions, and other rugged electronic instrumentation. The company also provides a range of industrial services and equipment from engineering, chemical cleaning, hydro-testing, oil flushing, air/steam blowing, nitrogen/helium leak testing, and full pipeline pre-commissioning services in the Middle East, Caspian, and the North African regions. Actuant Corporation was founded in 1910 and is headquartered in Menomonee Falls, Wisconsin.

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and overhauls precision components, and engineered products and services primarily to the aerospace, defense, power generation, and general industrial markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Commercial/Industrial, Defense, and Power. The Commercial/Industrial segment offers industrial vehicle products, such as electronic throttle control devices and transmission shifters; sensors, controls and electro-mechanical actuation components, and utility systems used in commercial aircrafts; valves primarily to the industrial and naval defense markets; and surface technology services, including shot peening, laser peening, coatings, and advanced testing. The Defense segment provides commercial off-the-shelf embedded computing board level modules, integrated subsystems, flight test equipment, instrumentation and control systems, turret aiming and stabilization products, and weapons handling systems; and avionics and electronics, flight test equipment, and aircraft data management solutions to the commercial aerospace market. The Power segment offers hardware, pumps, valves, fastening systems, specialized containment doors, airlock hatches, spent fuel management products, and fluid sealing technologies for nuclear power plants and nuclear equipment manufacturers; and coolant pumps, power-dense compact motors, generators, and secondary propulsion systems primarily to the U.S. navy. Curtiss-Wright Corporation was founded in 1929 and is headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina.