Contrasting of Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ATNM) and Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYNE)

Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ATNM) and Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYNE) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will contrast them and contrast their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. N/A 0.00 N/A -0.20 0.00 Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. 10 2934.82 N/A -2.27 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 has Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -213.7% -140.7% Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -64.1% -54.9%

Risk and Volatility

A beta of 1.79 shows that Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 79.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 4.82 beta and it is 382.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.8 and a Quick Ratio of 1.8. Competitively, Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 9.9 and has 9.9 Quick Ratio. Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a consensus price target of $18, with potential upside of 65.44%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 17.6% of Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 24.8% of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 0.1% are Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 13.78% of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. -7.69% -4.98% -21.93% -58.43% -63.91% -39.84% Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. -7.75% -24.95% -11.08% 110.54% 56.43% 256.57%

For the past year Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. has -39.84% weaker performance while Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 256.57% stronger performance.

Summary

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 7 of the 8 factors.

Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops targeted payload immunotherapeutics for the treatment of advanced cancers. The companyÂ’s proprietary platform utilizes monoclonal antibodies to deliver radioisotopes directly to cells of interest in order to kill those cells safely and effectively. Its lead product candidate is Iomab-B that is in Phase III clinical studies in refractory or relapsed acute myeloid leukemia (AML) patients over the age of 55 for hematopoietic stem cell transplant, commonly referred to as bone marrow transplant. The company is also developing Actimab-A, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients newly diagnosed with AML over the age of 60; and Actimab-M that is in Phase I clinical trials for patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma. In addition, it utilizes its alpha-particle immunotherapy technology platform to generate new drug candidates based on antibodies linked to the element Actinium-225 that are directed at various cancers that are blood-borne or form solid tumors. Actinium Pharmaceutical, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is based in New York, New York.

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing proprietary synthetic cannabinoid therapeutics formulated for transdermal delivery. Its product candidates include ZYN002, which is in Phase II clinical trial for adult patients with refractory epileptic focal seizures and osteoarthritis, as well as pediatric patients with fragile X syndrome; and ZYN001 that is in preclinical stage for the treatment of fibromyalgia and peripheral neuropathic pain. The company was formerly known as AllTranz, Inc. and changed its name to Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in August 2014. Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Devon, Pennsylvania.