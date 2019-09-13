Contrasting of Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ATNM) and Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE)

Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ATNM) and Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will compare them and contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. N/A 0.00 N/A -0.20 0.00 Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. 10 0.00 N/A -1.73 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 has Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -213.7% -140.7% Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Volatility and Risk

Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s 1.79 beta indicates that its volatility is 79.00% more volatile than that of Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 32.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 1.32 beta.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 1.8 while its Current Ratio is 1.8. Meanwhile, Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a Current Ratio of 17.6 while its Quick Ratio is 17.6. Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 17.6% of Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 76.9% of Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Insiders owned 0.1% of Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Competitively, Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 0.7% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. -7.69% -4.98% -21.93% -58.43% -63.91% -39.84% Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. -0.41% -6.96% 10.83% 17.32% 4.57% 52.46%

For the past year Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. has -39.84% weaker performance while Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 52.46% stronger performance.

Summary

On 5 of the 6 factors Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops targeted payload immunotherapeutics for the treatment of advanced cancers. The companyÂ’s proprietary platform utilizes monoclonal antibodies to deliver radioisotopes directly to cells of interest in order to kill those cells safely and effectively. Its lead product candidate is Iomab-B that is in Phase III clinical studies in refractory or relapsed acute myeloid leukemia (AML) patients over the age of 55 for hematopoietic stem cell transplant, commonly referred to as bone marrow transplant. The company is also developing Actimab-A, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients newly diagnosed with AML over the age of 60; and Actimab-M that is in Phase I clinical trials for patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma. In addition, it utilizes its alpha-particle immunotherapy technology platform to generate new drug candidates based on antibodies linked to the element Actinium-225 that are directed at various cancers that are blood-borne or form solid tumors. Actinium Pharmaceutical, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is based in New York, New York.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering and developing differentiated therapeutics for orphan indications in Canada. The company uses Extreme Genetics, a core enabling discovery platform for the discovery of validated drug targets by studying rare human diseases with extreme traits, including diseases caused by mutations in ion channels, known as channelopathies. It offers Glybera, a gene therapy product for the treatment of patients with orphan lipid disorder lipoprotein lipase deficiency. The company is also developing TV-45070, which is in Phase IIb clinical trials in patients with post-herpetic neuralgia; GDC-0276 and GDC-0310 that completed Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of pain; and XEN801, a stearoyl Co-A desaturase-1 inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trials in patients with moderate to severe facial acne. Its preclinical product candidate includes XEN901, a selective Nav1.6 sodium channel inhibitor for the treatment of childhood epilepsy disorders. Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. has collaboration agreements with Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.; Genentech, Inc.; uniQure Biopharma B.V.; and Merck & Co., Inc. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Burnaby, Canada.