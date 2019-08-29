Contrasting of Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ATNM) and Millendo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MLND)

Both Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ATNM) and Millendo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MLND) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. N/A 0.00 N/A -0.20 0.00 Millendo Therapeutics Inc. 13 0.00 N/A -15.26 0.00

In table 1 we can see Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Millendo Therapeutics Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -213.7% -140.7% Millendo Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Volatility and Risk

Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s current beta is 1.79 and it happens to be 79.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Millendo Therapeutics Inc.’s beta is 2.63 which is 163.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.8 and a Quick Ratio of 1.8. Competitively, Millendo Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 7.8 and has 7.8 Quick Ratio. Millendo Therapeutics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The Ratings and Recommendations for Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Millendo Therapeutics Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Millendo Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively Millendo Therapeutics Inc. has a consensus target price of $25, with potential upside of 292.46%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 17.6% of Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 59.8% of Millendo Therapeutics Inc. shares. 0.1% are Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 7.03% of Millendo Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. -7.69% -4.98% -21.93% -58.43% -63.91% -39.84% Millendo Therapeutics Inc. -9.92% -21.96% -38.3% -4.29% -27.88% 23.4%

For the past year Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend while Millendo Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 6 of the 7 factors Millendo Therapeutics Inc. beats Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops targeted payload immunotherapeutics for the treatment of advanced cancers. The companyÂ’s proprietary platform utilizes monoclonal antibodies to deliver radioisotopes directly to cells of interest in order to kill those cells safely and effectively. Its lead product candidate is Iomab-B that is in Phase III clinical studies in refractory or relapsed acute myeloid leukemia (AML) patients over the age of 55 for hematopoietic stem cell transplant, commonly referred to as bone marrow transplant. The company is also developing Actimab-A, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients newly diagnosed with AML over the age of 60; and Actimab-M that is in Phase I clinical trials for patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma. In addition, it utilizes its alpha-particle immunotherapy technology platform to generate new drug candidates based on antibodies linked to the element Actinium-225 that are directed at various cancers that are blood-borne or form solid tumors. Actinium Pharmaceutical, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is based in New York, New York.