Contrasting of Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ATNM) and Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM)

This is a contrast between Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ATNM) and Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) based on their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. N/A 0.00 N/A -0.20 0.00 Insmed Incorporated 26 24.00 N/A -4.28 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Insmed Incorporated’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -213.7% -140.7% Insmed Incorporated 0.00% -130.1% -51%

Volatility & Risk

Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s 1.79 beta indicates that its volatility is 79.00% more volatile than that of Standard and Poor’s 500. From a competition point of view, Insmed Incorporated has a 2.76 beta which is 176.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 1.8 while its Current Ratio is 1.8. Meanwhile, Insmed Incorporated has a Current Ratio of 4.8 while its Quick Ratio is 4.7. Insmed Incorporated is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Insmed Incorporated.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Insmed Incorporated 0 0 5 3.00

Meanwhile, Insmed Incorporated’s consensus price target is $45.2, while its potential upside is 172.29%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Insmed Incorporated has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 17.6% and 94.4%. Insiders held 0.1% of Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Competitively, 1.1% are Insmed Incorporated’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. -7.69% -4.98% -21.93% -58.43% -63.91% -39.84% Insmed Incorporated -1.17% -14.86% -24.7% -11.85% -9.3% 67.3%

For the past year Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. has -39.84% weaker performance while Insmed Incorporated has 67.3% stronger performance.

Summary

On 7 of the 8 factors Insmed Incorporated beats Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops targeted payload immunotherapeutics for the treatment of advanced cancers. The companyÂ’s proprietary platform utilizes monoclonal antibodies to deliver radioisotopes directly to cells of interest in order to kill those cells safely and effectively. Its lead product candidate is Iomab-B that is in Phase III clinical studies in refractory or relapsed acute myeloid leukemia (AML) patients over the age of 55 for hematopoietic stem cell transplant, commonly referred to as bone marrow transplant. The company is also developing Actimab-A, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients newly diagnosed with AML over the age of 60; and Actimab-M that is in Phase I clinical trials for patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma. In addition, it utilizes its alpha-particle immunotherapy technology platform to generate new drug candidates based on antibodies linked to the element Actinium-225 that are directed at various cancers that are blood-borne or form solid tumors. Actinium Pharmaceutical, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is based in New York, New York.

Insmed Incorporated, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for patients with rare diseases. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is ARIKAYCE or liposomal amikacin for inhalation, a formulation of amikacin that is in late-stage clinical development for adult patients with treatment refractory nontuberculous mycobacteria lung disease caused by Mycobacterium avium complex. It is also developing INS1007, a novel oral reversible inhibitor of dipeptidyl peptidase 1, which has completed a Phase I clinical study for activating neutrophil serine proteases that are implicated in the pathology of chronic inflammatory lung diseases, such as non-cystic fibrosis bronchiectasis; and INS1009, an inhaled nanoparticle formulation of a treprostinil prodrug, which has completed a Phase I clinical study for treating rare pulmonary disorders, including pulmonary arterial hypertension. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Bridgewater, New Jersey.