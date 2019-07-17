Contrasting of Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ATNM) and Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:FENC)

Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ATNM) and Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:FENC) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. N/A 0.00 N/A -0.22 0.00 Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. 5 0.00 N/A -0.52 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -159.1% -116.4% Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -41.8% -39.4%

Risk & Volatility

A 2.29 beta indicates that Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 129.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500. Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s -0.44 beta is the reason why it is 144.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 2.4 while its Current Ratio is 2.4. Meanwhile, Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a Current Ratio of 14 while its Quick Ratio is 14. Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 9.3% and 52.1%. Insiders held 0.1% of Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Competitively, 17.41% are Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. -11.77% -45.49% -52.73% -55.32% -31.22% -32.82% Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.94% -6.11% -42.13% -43.5% -62.87% -32.6%

For the past year Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. has weaker performance than Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 5 of the 6 factors.

Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops targeted payload immunotherapeutics for the treatment of advanced cancers. The companyÂ’s proprietary platform utilizes monoclonal antibodies to deliver radioisotopes directly to cells of interest in order to kill those cells safely and effectively. Its lead product candidate is Iomab-B that is in Phase III clinical studies in refractory or relapsed acute myeloid leukemia (AML) patients over the age of 55 for hematopoietic stem cell transplant, commonly referred to as bone marrow transplant. The company is also developing Actimab-A, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients newly diagnosed with AML over the age of 60; and Actimab-M that is in Phase I clinical trials for patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma. In addition, it utilizes its alpha-particle immunotherapy technology platform to generate new drug candidates based on antibodies linked to the element Actinium-225 that are directed at various cancers that are blood-borne or form solid tumors. Actinium Pharmaceutical, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is based in New York, New York.

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops product candidates for use in the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate is the Sodium Thiosulfate, a water soluble thiol compound that acts as a chemical reducing agent, which has completed the Phase III clinical trial for the prevention of cisplatin induced hearing loss or ototoxicity in children. The company was formerly known as Adherex Technologies Inc. and changed its name to Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. in September 2014. Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. was founded in 1996 and is based in Research Triangle Park, North Carolina.