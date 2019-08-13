Contrasting of Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ATNM) and Amarin Corporation plc (NASDAQ:AMRN)

Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ATNM) and Amarin Corporation plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. N/A 0.00 N/A -0.20 0.00 Amarin Corporation plc 19 16.18 N/A -0.38 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Amarin Corporation plc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -213.7% -140.7% Amarin Corporation plc 0.00% -450.1% -39.8%

Volatility and Risk

Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 79.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 because the stock has a beta of 1.79. Competitively, Amarin Corporation plc’s beta is 1.13 which is 13.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 1.8 and 1.8 respectively. Its competitor Amarin Corporation plc’s Current Ratio is 2.2 and its Quick Ratio is 1.8. Amarin Corporation plc can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Amarin Corporation plc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Amarin Corporation plc 0 0 4 3.00

Amarin Corporation plc on the other hand boasts of a $35.75 consensus price target and a 157.38% potential upside.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 17.6% of Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 45.5% of Amarin Corporation plc are owned by institutional investors. About 0.1% of Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Insiders Competitively, held 0.8% of Amarin Corporation plc shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. -7.69% -4.98% -21.93% -58.43% -63.91% -39.84% Amarin Corporation plc 0.11% -3.38% 6.11% 9.74% 658.78% 36.59%

For the past year Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. has -39.84% weaker performance while Amarin Corporation plc has 36.59% stronger performance.

Summary

Amarin Corporation plc beats Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 6 of the 8 factors.

Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops targeted payload immunotherapeutics for the treatment of advanced cancers. The companyÂ’s proprietary platform utilizes monoclonal antibodies to deliver radioisotopes directly to cells of interest in order to kill those cells safely and effectively. Its lead product candidate is Iomab-B that is in Phase III clinical studies in refractory or relapsed acute myeloid leukemia (AML) patients over the age of 55 for hematopoietic stem cell transplant, commonly referred to as bone marrow transplant. The company is also developing Actimab-A, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients newly diagnosed with AML over the age of 60; and Actimab-M that is in Phase I clinical trials for patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma. In addition, it utilizes its alpha-particle immunotherapy technology platform to generate new drug candidates based on antibodies linked to the element Actinium-225 that are directed at various cancers that are blood-borne or form solid tumors. Actinium Pharmaceutical, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is based in New York, New York.

Amarin Corporation plc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases in the United States. The companyÂ’s lead product is Vascepa, a prescription-only omega-3 fatty acid capsule, used as an adjunct to diet for reducing triglyceride levels in adult patients with severe hypertriglyceridemia. It is also involved in developing Vascepa for the treatment of patients with high triglyceride levels who are also on statin therapy for elevated low-density lipoprotein cholesterol levels. Amarin Corporation plc sells its product principally to wholesalers and specialty pharmacy providers. The company was formerly known as Ethical Holdings plc and changed its name to Amarin Corporation plc in 1999. Amarin Corporation plc was founded in 1989 and is based in Dublin, Ireland.