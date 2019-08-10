Contrasting of Act II Global Acquisition Corp. (ACTT) and Trinity Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:TMCX)

Both Act II Global Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ACTT) and Trinity Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:TMCX) are each other’s competitor in the Conglomerates industry. Thus the compare of their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Act II Global Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Trinity Merger Corp. 10 0.00 N/A 0.09 111.40

Demonstrates Act II Global Acquisition Corp. and Trinity Merger Corp. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Act II Global Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% Trinity Merger Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Act II Global Acquisition Corp. and Trinity Merger Corp. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 71.05%.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Act II Global Acquisition Corp. -0.1% 0.82% 0% 0% 0% 0.93% Trinity Merger Corp. 0.29% 0.48% 1.17% 4.12% 6.15% 3.7%

For the past year Act II Global Acquisition Corp. has weaker performance than Trinity Merger Corp.

Summary

Trinity Merger Corp. beats Act II Global Acquisition Corp. on 4 of the 4 factors.