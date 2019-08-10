Contrasting of Act II Global Acquisition Corp. (ACTT) and Trinity Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:TMCX)

Both Act II Global Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ACTT) and Trinity Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:TMCX) are each other’s competitor in the Conglomerates industry. Thus the compare of their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Act II Global Acquisition Corp.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|Trinity Merger Corp.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|0.09
|111.40
Demonstrates Act II Global Acquisition Corp. and Trinity Merger Corp. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 provides the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Act II Global Acquisition Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Trinity Merger Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Act II Global Acquisition Corp. and Trinity Merger Corp. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 71.05%.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Act II Global Acquisition Corp.
|-0.1%
|0.82%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0.93%
|Trinity Merger Corp.
|0.29%
|0.48%
|1.17%
|4.12%
|6.15%
|3.7%
For the past year Act II Global Acquisition Corp. has weaker performance than Trinity Merger Corp.
Summary
Trinity Merger Corp. beats Act II Global Acquisition Corp. on 4 of the 4 factors.
