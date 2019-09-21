Contrasting of Act II Global Acquisition Corp. (ACTT) and Black Ridge Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BRAC)

Both Act II Global Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ACTT) and Black Ridge Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BRAC) are Conglomerates companies, competing one another. We will compare their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Act II Global Acquisition Corp.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|Black Ridge Acquisition Corp.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.19
|0.00
In table 1 we can see Act II Global Acquisition Corp. and Black Ridge Acquisition Corp.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 has Act II Global Acquisition Corp. and Black Ridge Acquisition Corp.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Act II Global Acquisition Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Black Ridge Acquisition Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional & Insider Ownership
The shares of both Act II Global Acquisition Corp. and Black Ridge Acquisition Corp. are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 62.23% respectively. Competitively, 22.01% are Black Ridge Acquisition Corp.’s share owned by insiders.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Act II Global Acquisition Corp.
|-0.1%
|0.82%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0.93%
|Black Ridge Acquisition Corp.
|0.49%
|0.49%
|0.47%
|2.49%
|7.52%
|2.59%
For the past year Act II Global Acquisition Corp.’s stock price has smaller growth than Black Ridge Acquisition Corp.
Summary
On 2 of the 3 factors Black Ridge Acquisition Corp. beats Act II Global Acquisition Corp.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.