Contrasting of Act II Global Acquisition Corp. (ACTT) and Black Ridge Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BRAC)

Both Act II Global Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ACTT) and Black Ridge Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BRAC) are Conglomerates companies, competing one another. We will compare their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Act II Global Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Black Ridge Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A -0.19 0.00

In table 1 we can see Act II Global Acquisition Corp. and Black Ridge Acquisition Corp.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Act II Global Acquisition Corp. and Black Ridge Acquisition Corp.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Act II Global Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% Black Ridge Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Act II Global Acquisition Corp. and Black Ridge Acquisition Corp. are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 62.23% respectively. Competitively, 22.01% are Black Ridge Acquisition Corp.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Act II Global Acquisition Corp. -0.1% 0.82% 0% 0% 0% 0.93% Black Ridge Acquisition Corp. 0.49% 0.49% 0.47% 2.49% 7.52% 2.59%

For the past year Act II Global Acquisition Corp.’s stock price has smaller growth than Black Ridge Acquisition Corp.

Summary

On 2 of the 3 factors Black Ridge Acquisition Corp. beats Act II Global Acquisition Corp.