Contrasting of Acorda Therapeutics Inc. (ACOR) and Mesoblast Limited (NASDAQ:MESO)

As Biotechnology companies, Acorda Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ACOR) and Mesoblast Limited (NASDAQ:MESO) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Acorda Therapeutics Inc. 11 0.45 N/A -0.43 0.00 Mesoblast Limited 5 27.17 N/A -0.92 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Acorda Therapeutics Inc. and Mesoblast Limited.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Acorda Therapeutics Inc. and Mesoblast Limited’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Acorda Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -1% -0.4% Mesoblast Limited 0.00% -17.1% -13.1%

Volatility and Risk

Acorda Therapeutics Inc. is 10.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 because the stock has a beta of 1.1. Mesoblast Limited’s 85.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 1.85 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Acorda Therapeutics Inc. is 4.3 while its Quick Ratio stands at 4. The Current Ratio of rival Mesoblast Limited is 1.9 and its Quick Ratio is has 1.9. Acorda Therapeutics Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Mesoblast Limited.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for Acorda Therapeutics Inc. and Mesoblast Limited.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Acorda Therapeutics Inc. 0 3 1 2.25 Mesoblast Limited 0 0 0 0.00

Acorda Therapeutics Inc. has an average target price of $15.67, and a 444.10% upside potential.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 0% of Acorda Therapeutics Inc. shares and 2.6% of Mesoblast Limited shares. About 1.5% of Acorda Therapeutics Inc.’s share are owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Acorda Therapeutics Inc. 1.61% -9.88% -31.04% -57.92% -71.54% -55.52% Mesoblast Limited -2.83% 1.98% -8.85% 13.44% -27.26% 25%

For the past year Acorda Therapeutics Inc. has -55.52% weaker performance while Mesoblast Limited has 25% stronger performance.

Summary

Acorda Therapeutics Inc. beats Mesoblast Limited on 6 of the 8 factors.

Acorda Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes therapies for neurological disorders in the United States. The company markets Ampyra (dalfampridine), an oral drug to improve walking in patients with multiple sclerosis (MS); Zanaflex capsules and tablets for the management of spasticity; and Qutenza, a dermal patch for the management of neuropathic pain associated with post-herpetic neuralgia. It also markets Ampyra as Fampyra in Europe, Asia, and the Americas. In addition, the company develops CVT-301 that has completed a Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of OFF periods in ParkinsonÂ’s disease; CVT-427, which has completed a Phase I clinical trial to treat migraine; Tozadenant that is in Phase III clinical trial for reduction of OFF time in ParkinsonÂ’s disease; SYN120, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat ParkinsonÂ’s disease-related dementia; and BTT1023 (timolumab) that is in Phase II clinical trial for primary sclerosing cholangitis. Further, it develops rHIgM22, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of MS; Cimaglermin alfa that has completed a Phase I clinical trial in heart failure patients; and Chondroitinase Program that is in research stage for the treatment of spinal cord injury. The company has collaborations and license agreements with Biogen International GmbH; Alkermes plc; Rush-Presbyterian St. Luke's Medical Center; Alkermes, Inc.; SK Biopharmaceuticals Co., Ltd.; Astellas Pharma Europe Ltd.; Canadian Spinal Research Organization; Cambridge Enterprise Limited and King's College London; Mayo Foundation for Education and Research; Paion AG; Medarex, Inc.; and Brigham and WomenÂ’s Hospital, Inc. Acorda Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Ardsley, New York.