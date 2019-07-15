Contrasting of Acorda Therapeutics Inc. (ACOR) and Its Rivals

As Biotechnology company, Acorda Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ACOR) is competing with its rivals based on the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0% of Acorda Therapeutics Inc.’s shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 51.97% of all Biotechnology’s companies shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.5% of Acorda Therapeutics Inc. shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.90% of all Biotechnology companies shares are owned by company insiders.

Profitability

On first table we have Acorda Therapeutics Inc. and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Acorda Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -1.00% -0.40% Industry Average 898.24% 72.74% 25.56%

Earnings and Valuation

The following data compares Acorda Therapeutics Inc. and its peers’ net profit, top-line revenue and valuation.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Acorda Therapeutics Inc. N/A 12 0.00 Industry Average 30.62M 3.41M 39.60

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 provides summary of current ratings for Acorda Therapeutics Inc. and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Acorda Therapeutics Inc. 0 1 1 2.50 Industry Average 1.00 1.85 2.69 2.84

$33 is the consensus price target of Acorda Therapeutics Inc., with a potential upside of 407.69%. The potential upside of the rivals is 133.00%. Given Acorda Therapeutics Inc.’s peers higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Acorda Therapeutics Inc. has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Acorda Therapeutics Inc. and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Acorda Therapeutics Inc. -4% -5.37% -26.85% -43.46% -54.52% -27.6% Industry Average 6.25% 13.54% 28.00% 36.39% 63.59% 47.25%

For the past year Acorda Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend while Acorda Therapeutics Inc.’s rivals had bullish trend.

Liquidity

Acorda Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 4.3 and a Quick Ratio of 4. Competitively, Acorda Therapeutics Inc.’s rivals Current Ratio is 6.99 and has 6.86 Quick Ratio. Acorda Therapeutics Inc.’s competitors have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Acorda Therapeutics Inc.

Volatility and Risk

Acorda Therapeutics Inc. has a beta of 1.28 and its 28.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. In other hand, Acorda Therapeutics Inc.’s rivals have beta of 1.85 which is 85.13% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Dividends

Acorda Therapeutics Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

On 4 of the 4 factors Acorda Therapeutics Inc.’s competitors beat Acorda Therapeutics Inc.

Acorda Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes therapies for neurological disorders in the United States. The company markets Ampyra (dalfampridine), an oral drug to improve walking in patients with multiple sclerosis (MS); Zanaflex capsules and tablets for the management of spasticity; and Qutenza, a dermal patch for the management of neuropathic pain associated with post-herpetic neuralgia. It also markets Ampyra as Fampyra in Europe, Asia, and the Americas. In addition, the company develops CVT-301 that has completed a Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of OFF periods in ParkinsonÂ’s disease; CVT-427, which has completed a Phase I clinical trial to treat migraine; Tozadenant that is in Phase III clinical trial for reduction of OFF time in ParkinsonÂ’s disease; SYN120, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat ParkinsonÂ’s disease-related dementia; and BTT1023 (timolumab) that is in Phase II clinical trial for primary sclerosing cholangitis. Further, it develops rHIgM22, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of MS; Cimaglermin alfa that has completed a Phase I clinical trial in heart failure patients; and Chondroitinase Program that is in research stage for the treatment of spinal cord injury. The company has collaborations and license agreements with Biogen International GmbH; Alkermes plc; Rush-Presbyterian St. Luke's Medical Center; Alkermes, Inc.; SK Biopharmaceuticals Co., Ltd.; Astellas Pharma Europe Ltd.; Canadian Spinal Research Organization; Cambridge Enterprise Limited and King's College London; Mayo Foundation for Education and Research; Paion AG; Medarex, Inc.; and Brigham and WomenÂ’s Hospital, Inc. Acorda Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Ardsley, New York.