Contrasting of ACNB Corporation (ACNB) and Its Peers

We are contrasting ACNB Corporation (NASDAQ:ACNB) and its competitors on their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They are Regional – Southwest Banks companies, competing one another.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

ACNB Corporation has 24.1% of its shares held by institutional investors and an average of 57.50% institutional ownership for its competitors. 3.3% of ACNB Corporation shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.73% of all Regional – Southwest Banks companies shares are held by company insiders.

Profitability

On first table we have ACNB Corporation and its peers’ return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ACNB Corporation 0.00% 13.60% 1.40% Industry Average 30.58% 10.59% 1.20%

Earnings and Valuation

In next table we are contrasting ACNB Corporation and its peers’ valuation, gross revenue and net income.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio ACNB Corporation N/A 37 11.58 Industry Average 119.78M 391.68M 14.30

ACNB Corporation has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its competitors. With presently lower P/E ratio ACNB Corporation is more affordable than its rivals.

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 shows breakdown of recent ratings for ACNB Corporation and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score ACNB Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 0.00 1.00 1.00 2.71

The potential upside of the rivals is 104.12%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of ACNB Corporation and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ACNB Corporation 0.27% -3.34% -0.61% 0.08% 8.43% -4.97% Industry Average 2.89% 4.06% 5.17% 6.79% 6.97% 14.33%

For the past year ACNB Corporation had bearish trend while ACNB Corporation’s competitors had bullish trend.

Risk & Volatility

A beta of 0.14 shows that ACNB Corporation is 86.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, ACNB Corporation’s competitors are 2.92% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 0.97 beta.

Dividends

ACNB Corporation does not pay a dividend.

Summary

ACNB Corporation’s rivals beat ACNB Corporation on 6 of the 5 factors.

ACNB Corporation operates as the financial holding company for ACNB Bank that provides various banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, such as interest and non-interest checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits. It also offers commercial lending products, including commercial mortgages, real estate development and construction loans, accounts receivable and inventory financing, agricultural, and governmental loans; consumer lending products comprising home equity loans and lines of credit, automobile and recreational vehicle loans, manufactured housing loans, and personal lines of credit; and mortgage lending products consisting of personal residential mortgages, and residential construction and investment mortgage loans. In addition, the company provides estate settlement services; and other services that are related to testamentary trusts, life insurance trusts, charitable remainder trusts, guardianships, powers of attorney, custodial accounts, and investment management and advisory accounts, as well as institutional and personal trust and investment management services. Further, it operates as an insurance agency that provides a range of property and casualty, life, and health insurance to commercial and individual clients. As of December 31, 2016, the company operated a network of 22 retail banking offices located in Adams, Cumberland, Franklin, and York counties, Pennsylvania, as well as 1 loan production office in York County, Pennsylvania. ACNB Corporation was founded in 1857 and is headquartered in Gettysburg, Pennsylvania.