Contrasting of Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. (ACRS) and Tenax Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TENX)

Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS) and Tenax Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TENX) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. 4 3.17 N/A -3.97 0.00 Tenax Therapeutics Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -7.65 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. and Tenax Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. and Tenax Therapeutics Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -78% -61.8% Tenax Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -175.2% -156.5%

Volatility and Risk

Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. has a 0.71 beta, while its volatility is 29.00% which is less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. From a competition point of view, Tenax Therapeutics Inc. has a 1.4 beta which is 40.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. is 4.3 while its Quick Ratio stands at 4.3. The Current Ratio of rival Tenax Therapeutics Inc. is 11 and its Quick Ratio is has 11. Tenax Therapeutics Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Aclaris Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Ratings and Recommendations for Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. and Tenax Therapeutics Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Tenax Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The average price target of Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. is $5, with potential upside of 303.23%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 92.4% of Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 22.2% of Tenax Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 3.9% of Aclaris Therapeutics Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 4.73% of Tenax Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. -32.63% -47.33% -79.12% -81.77% -92.35% -82.68% Tenax Therapeutics Inc. -2.96% -6.43% -21.56% 11.97% -79.3% 8.26%

For the past year Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. has -82.68% weaker performance while Tenax Therapeutics Inc. has 8.26% stronger performance.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. beats Tenax Therapeutics Inc.

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing topical drugs to address various unmet needs in dermatology. Its lead drug candidate is A-101, a hydrogen peroxide topical solution, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of seborrheic keratosis (SK), a common non-malignant skin tumor. The company is also developing A-101 as a prescription treatment for common warts. In addition, it is developing JAK inhibitors, including ATI-50001 that has completed Phase I clinical trial for the oral treatment of alopecia totalis and alopecia universalis; and ATI-50002, which has completed Phase I clinical trial for the topical treatment of patchy autoimmune dermatologic condition. Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Malvern, Pennsylvania.

Tenax Therapeutics, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, focused on the identification, development, and commercialization of a portfolio of products for the critical care market in the United States and Canada. It focuses on the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products containing levosimendan, 2.5 mg/ml concentrate for solution for infusion/5ml vial for use in the reduction of morbidity and mortality in cardiac surgery patients at risk for developing Low Cardiac Output Syndrome. The company was formerly known as Oxygen Biotherapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Tenax Therapeutics, Inc. in September 2014. Tenax Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 1967 and is headquartered in Morrisville, North Carolina.