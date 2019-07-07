Contrasting of Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. (ACRS) and Pulmatrix Inc. (NASDAQ:PULM)

Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS) and Pulmatrix Inc. (NASDAQ:PULM) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will compare them and contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. 6 6.95 N/A -3.97 0.00 Pulmatrix Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -5.63 0.00

Demonstrates Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. and Pulmatrix Inc. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -78% -61.8% Pulmatrix Inc. 0.00% -168.5% -125.9%

Volatility and Risk

Aclaris Therapeutics Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 24.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 1.24 beta. In other hand, Pulmatrix Inc. has beta of 1.57 which is 57.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 4.3 and a Quick Ratio of 4.3. Competitively, Pulmatrix Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.1 and has 1.1 Quick Ratio. Aclaris Therapeutics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Pulmatrix Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 97% of Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. shares and 16.5% of Pulmatrix Inc. shares. Insiders owned roughly 3.9% of Aclaris Therapeutics Inc.’s shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 6.2% of Pulmatrix Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. -11.72% 5.26% -17.02% -45.39% -70.16% -21.52% Pulmatrix Inc. 4.76% 1.85% 35.77% -72.64% -75.82% -54.19%

For the past year Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. was less bearish than Pulmatrix Inc.

Summary

On 7 of the 7 factors Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. beats Pulmatrix Inc.

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing topical drugs to address various unmet needs in dermatology. Its lead drug candidate is A-101, a hydrogen peroxide topical solution, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of seborrheic keratosis (SK), a common non-malignant skin tumor. The company is also developing A-101 as a prescription treatment for common warts. In addition, it is developing JAK inhibitors, including ATI-50001 that has completed Phase I clinical trial for the oral treatment of alopecia totalis and alopecia universalis; and ATI-50002, which has completed Phase I clinical trial for the topical treatment of patchy autoimmune dermatologic condition. Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Malvern, Pennsylvania.

Pulmatrix, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing inhaled therapies to address serious pulmonary diseases using its inhaled Small Particles Easily Respirable and Emitted (iSPERSE) technology. The companyÂ’s proprietary product pipeline focuses on advancing treatments for rare diseases, including PUR1900, an inhaled anti-fungal for patients with cystic fibrosis, as well as PUR1500, an inhaled product for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF). It is also developing PUR0200, a branded generic in clinical development for chronic obstructive pulmonary disease. The company has an alliance with Celdara to develop an inhaled biologic to treat IPF. Pulmatrix, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts.