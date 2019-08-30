Contrasting of Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. (ACRS) and Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:INFI)

Both Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS) and Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:INFI) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the contrast of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Aclaris Therapeutics Inc.
|4
|2.45
|N/A
|-3.97
|0.00
|Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|2
|2.63
|N/A
|-0.28
|0.00
Table 1 demonstrates Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. and Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. and Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Aclaris Therapeutics Inc.
|0.00%
|-78%
|-61.8%
|Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|0.00%
|-31.5%
|-24.7%
Risk & Volatility
Aclaris Therapeutics Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 29.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 0.71 beta. Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. on the other hand, has 1.78 beta which makes it 78.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.
Liquidity
Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 4.3 and a Quick Ratio of 4.3. Competitively, Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 9.9 and has 9.9 Quick Ratio. Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Aclaris Therapeutics Inc.
Analyst Ratings
Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. and Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Aclaris Therapeutics Inc.
|0
|0
|1
|3.00
|Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. has a consensus price target of $5, and a 398.21% upside potential.
Institutional & Insider Ownership
Roughly 92.4% of Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 55.3% of Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 3.9% of Aclaris Therapeutics Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, owned 0.4% of Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Aclaris Therapeutics Inc.
|-32.63%
|-47.33%
|-79.12%
|-81.77%
|-92.35%
|-82.68%
|Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|-9.82%
|-16%
|-10.91%
|19.03%
|-15.52%
|24.58%
For the past year Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend while Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bullish trend.
Summary
Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 6 of the 8 factors Aclaris Therapeutics Inc.
Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing topical drugs to address various unmet needs in dermatology. Its lead drug candidate is A-101, a hydrogen peroxide topical solution, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of seborrheic keratosis (SK), a common non-malignant skin tumor. The company is also developing A-101 as a prescription treatment for common warts. In addition, it is developing JAK inhibitors, including ATI-50001 that has completed Phase I clinical trial for the oral treatment of alopecia totalis and alopecia universalis; and ATI-50002, which has completed Phase I clinical trial for the topical treatment of patchy autoimmune dermatologic condition. Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Malvern, Pennsylvania.
Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for patients with difficult-to-treat diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate includes IPI-549 an orally administered immuno-oncology product candidate that inhibits the enzyme phosphoinositide-3-kinase-gamma (PI3K-gamma) is in Phase 1 clinical study. The company has a license agreement with Verastem, Inc. to research, develop, commercialize, and manufacture duvelisib, a selective inhibitor of the PI3K delta and gamma isoforms, including DUO study that is in randomized Phase III clinical study for patients with relapsed/refractory chronic lymphocytic leukemia and products containing duvelisib; Intellikine, Inc. to discover, develop, and commercialize pharmaceutical products targeting the delta and/or gamma isoforms of PI3K; and Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited to develop and commercialize duvelisib. Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.
