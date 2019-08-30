Contrasting of Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. (ACRS) and Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:INFI)

Both Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS) and Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:INFI) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the contrast of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. 4 2.45 N/A -3.97 0.00 Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. 2 2.63 N/A -0.28 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. and Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. and Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -78% -61.8% Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -31.5% -24.7%

Risk & Volatility

Aclaris Therapeutics Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 29.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 0.71 beta. Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. on the other hand, has 1.78 beta which makes it 78.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 4.3 and a Quick Ratio of 4.3. Competitively, Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 9.9 and has 9.9 Quick Ratio. Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Aclaris Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. and Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. has a consensus price target of $5, and a 398.21% upside potential.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 92.4% of Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 55.3% of Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 3.9% of Aclaris Therapeutics Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, owned 0.4% of Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. -32.63% -47.33% -79.12% -81.77% -92.35% -82.68% Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. -9.82% -16% -10.91% 19.03% -15.52% 24.58%

For the past year Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend while Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 6 of the 8 factors Aclaris Therapeutics Inc.

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing topical drugs to address various unmet needs in dermatology. Its lead drug candidate is A-101, a hydrogen peroxide topical solution, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of seborrheic keratosis (SK), a common non-malignant skin tumor. The company is also developing A-101 as a prescription treatment for common warts. In addition, it is developing JAK inhibitors, including ATI-50001 that has completed Phase I clinical trial for the oral treatment of alopecia totalis and alopecia universalis; and ATI-50002, which has completed Phase I clinical trial for the topical treatment of patchy autoimmune dermatologic condition. Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Malvern, Pennsylvania.

Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for patients with difficult-to-treat diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate includes IPI-549 an orally administered immuno-oncology product candidate that inhibits the enzyme phosphoinositide-3-kinase-gamma (PI3K-gamma) is in Phase 1 clinical study. The company has a license agreement with Verastem, Inc. to research, develop, commercialize, and manufacture duvelisib, a selective inhibitor of the PI3K delta and gamma isoforms, including DUO study that is in randomized Phase III clinical study for patients with relapsed/refractory chronic lymphocytic leukemia and products containing duvelisib; Intellikine, Inc. to discover, develop, and commercialize pharmaceutical products targeting the delta and/or gamma isoforms of PI3K; and Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited to develop and commercialize duvelisib. Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.