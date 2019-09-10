Contrasting of Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. (ACRS) and Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CNAT)

As Biotechnology businesses, Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS) and Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CNAT), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. 4 2.86 N/A -3.97 0.00 Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1 0.37 N/A -0.57 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -78% -61.8% Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -81% -32.8%

Volatility and Risk

Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. is 29.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 because the stock has a beta of 0.71. Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. on the other hand, has 2.2 beta which makes it 120.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. is 4.3 while its Quick Ratio stands at 4.3. The Current Ratio of rival Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 2.4 and its Quick Ratio is has 2.4. Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. and Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

$5 is Aclaris Therapeutics Inc.’s average target price while its potential upside is 346.43%. Meanwhile, Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s average target price is $1.5, while its potential upside is 317.83%. The information presented earlier suggests that Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. looks more robust than Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. as far as analyst belief.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 92.4% of Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 25.1% of Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 3.9% of Aclaris Therapeutics Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 3.34% of Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. -32.63% -47.33% -79.12% -81.77% -92.35% -82.68% Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. -9.55% 17.93% -61.64% -86.16% -91.73% -81.6%

For the past year Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. was more bearish than Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 9 factors Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. beats Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing topical drugs to address various unmet needs in dermatology. Its lead drug candidate is A-101, a hydrogen peroxide topical solution, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of seborrheic keratosis (SK), a common non-malignant skin tumor. The company is also developing A-101 as a prescription treatment for common warts. In addition, it is developing JAK inhibitors, including ATI-50001 that has completed Phase I clinical trial for the oral treatment of alopecia totalis and alopecia universalis; and ATI-50002, which has completed Phase I clinical trial for the topical treatment of patchy autoimmune dermatologic condition. Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Malvern, Pennsylvania.

Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel medicines to treat liver diseases in the United States. Its product candidates include Emricasan, an orally active pan-caspase protease inhibitor that is in Phase IIb clinical trials for patients with portal hypertension; for liver function; for patients liver fibrosis caused by nonalcoholic steatohepatitis; and for post-orthotopic liver transplant as a result of hepatitis C virus infection with sustained viral response. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.