Contrasting of Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ACHN) and Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYNE)

Both Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHN) and Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYNE) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the compare of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 3 0.00 N/A -0.51 0.00 Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. 9 2813.27 N/A -2.27 0.00

Demonstrates Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -26.8% -25.9% Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -64.1% -54.9%

Volatility and Risk

A 2.42 beta indicates that Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 142.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s beta is 5.56 which is 456.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a Current Ratio of 23.3 and a Quick Ratio of 23.3. Competitively, Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 9.9 and has 9.9 Quick Ratio. Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Recommendations and Ratings for Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. has an average price target of $5.5, and a 52.78% upside potential. On the other hand, Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s potential upside is 56.79% and its average price target is $18. The information presented earlier suggests that Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. looks more robust than Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. as far as analyst belief.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 77.6% and 13.7% respectively. 0.15% are Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, owned 0.9% of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 9.71% -3.79% 29.24% 6.64% -15.04% 91.82% Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. 13.82% 66.71% 156.35% 133.95% 47.46% 368.69%

For the past year Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Achillion Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecule drug therapies for infectious diseases and immune system disorders in the United States and internationally. Its drug candidates for treating chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV) infection comprise Odalasvir, a NS5A inhibitor, which has completed Phase IIa clinical trials; ACH-3422, a NS5B nucleotide polymerase inhibitor; and Sovaprevir, a NS3 protease inhibitor that has completed Phase II clinical trial. The company is also developing ACH-4471, a complement factor D inhibitor, which is in Phase I clinical trial to treat patients with paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria and C3G, a disease resulting from alternative pathway over-activation; and other factor D inhibitors. It has a license and development agreement with Ora, Inc. for the development and commercialization of ACH-702, a drug candidate that is delivered topically or locally; and collaboration arrangement with Janssen Pharmaceuticals Inc. to develop and commercialize antiviral drug candidates for treating HCV infection. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in New Haven, Connecticut.

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing proprietary synthetic cannabinoid therapeutics formulated for transdermal delivery. Its product candidates include ZYN002, which is in Phase II clinical trial for adult patients with refractory epileptic focal seizures and osteoarthritis, as well as pediatric patients with fragile X syndrome; and ZYN001 that is in preclinical stage for the treatment of fibromyalgia and peripheral neuropathic pain. The company was formerly known as AllTranz, Inc. and changed its name to Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in August 2014. Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Devon, Pennsylvania.