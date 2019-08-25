Contrasting of Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ACHN) and Moleculin Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:MBRX)

Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHN) and Moleculin Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:MBRX), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 3 0.00 N/A -0.50 0.00 Moleculin Biotech Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -0.51 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Moleculin Biotech Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -25.2% -24.2% Moleculin Biotech Inc. 0.00% -92.2% -65.2%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 19.7 and 19.7 respectively. Its competitor Moleculin Biotech Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.5 and its Quick Ratio is 1.5. Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Moleculin Biotech Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Ratings and Recommendations for Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Moleculin Biotech Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Moleculin Biotech Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s average price target is $5.5, while its potential upside is 29.11%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Moleculin Biotech Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 83% and 17.9% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 0.15% of Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 23.73% of Moleculin Biotech Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 22.5% 60.95% 51.55% 103.23% 66.42% 177.36% Moleculin Biotech Inc. -5.22% -12.1% -18.05% -20.44% -35.72% 4.81%

For the past year Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. has stronger performance than Moleculin Biotech Inc.

Summary

On 7 of the 7 factors Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Moleculin Biotech Inc.

Achillion Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecule drug therapies for infectious diseases and immune system disorders in the United States and internationally. Its drug candidates for treating chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV) infection comprise Odalasvir, a NS5A inhibitor, which has completed Phase IIa clinical trials; ACH-3422, a NS5B nucleotide polymerase inhibitor; and Sovaprevir, a NS3 protease inhibitor that has completed Phase II clinical trial. The company is also developing ACH-4471, a complement factor D inhibitor, which is in Phase I clinical trial to treat patients with paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria and C3G, a disease resulting from alternative pathway over-activation; and other factor D inhibitors. It has a license and development agreement with Ora, Inc. for the development and commercialization of ACH-702, a drug candidate that is delivered topically or locally; and collaboration arrangement with Janssen Pharmaceuticals Inc. to develop and commercialize antiviral drug candidates for treating HCV infection. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in New Haven, Connecticut.

Moleculin Biotech, Inc., a preclinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of anti-cancer drug candidates. Its lead drug candidate is liposomal Annamycin, an anthracycline intended for the treatment of relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia. The company also develops other drugs, including WP1066 Portfolio that focuses on the modulation of regulatory transcription factors involved in the progression of cancer; and WP1122 Portfolio, a suite of molecules targeting the metabolic processes involved in cancer and glioblastoma. The company has an agreement with Mayo Clinic to enable additional research on its WP1066 molecule for the possible treatment of a rare form of pediatric brain tumor. It also has a strategic collaboration with the University of Bergen to develop immune stimulation drug, as well as to expand research on inhibition of brain metastasis by MoleculinÂ’s pre-clinical drug WP1066. Moleculin Biotech, Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.