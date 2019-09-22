Contrasting of Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ACHN) and Karuna Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX)

Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHN) and Karuna Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 3 0.00 N/A -0.50 0.00 Karuna Therapeutics Inc. 20 0.00 N/A -1.27 0.00

Table 1 highlights Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Karuna Therapeutics Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Karuna Therapeutics Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -25.2% -24.2% Karuna Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 19.7 while its Quick Ratio is 19.7. On the competitive side is, Karuna Therapeutics Inc. which has a 39.3 Current Ratio and a 39.3 Quick Ratio. Karuna Therapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Karuna Therapeutics Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 83% and 0.3%. About 0.15% of Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 33.1% of Karuna Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 22.5% 60.95% 51.55% 103.23% 66.42% 177.36% Karuna Therapeutics Inc. -9.21% -12.71% 0% 0% 0% -8.44%

For the past year Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bullish trend while Karuna Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Karuna Therapeutics Inc. beats Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 4 of the 6 factors.

Achillion Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecule drug therapies for infectious diseases and immune system disorders in the United States and internationally. Its drug candidates for treating chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV) infection comprise Odalasvir, a NS5A inhibitor, which has completed Phase IIa clinical trials; ACH-3422, a NS5B nucleotide polymerase inhibitor; and Sovaprevir, a NS3 protease inhibitor that has completed Phase II clinical trial. The company is also developing ACH-4471, a complement factor D inhibitor, which is in Phase I clinical trial to treat patients with paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria and C3G, a disease resulting from alternative pathway over-activation; and other factor D inhibitors. It has a license and development agreement with Ora, Inc. for the development and commercialization of ACH-702, a drug candidate that is delivered topically or locally; and collaboration arrangement with Janssen Pharmaceuticals Inc. to develop and commercialize antiviral drug candidates for treating HCV infection. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in New Haven, Connecticut.