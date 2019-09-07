Contrasting of Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ACHN) and Immunomedics Inc. (NASDAQ:IMMU)

Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHN) and Immunomedics Inc. (NASDAQ:IMMU) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will compare them and contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 3 0.00 N/A -0.50 0.00 Immunomedics Inc. 15 -2759.87 N/A -1.62 0.00

Demonstrates Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Immunomedics Inc. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -25.2% -24.2% Immunomedics Inc. 0.00% -121.3% -63.3%

Risk & Volatility

Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s current beta is 1.93 and it happens to be 93.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Immunomedics Inc.’s 96.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 volatility due to the company’s 1.96 beta.

Analyst Recommendations

Recommendations and Ratings for Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Immunomedics Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Immunomedics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

The upside potential is 28.50% for Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. with average target price of $5.5. Competitively the average target price of Immunomedics Inc. is $29, which is potential 119.86% upside. The results provided earlier shows that Immunomedics Inc. appears more favorable than Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc., based on analyst view.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Immunomedics Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 83% and 95.3%. 0.15% are Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, Immunomedics Inc. has 7.19% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 22.5% 60.95% 51.55% 103.23% 66.42% 177.36% Immunomedics Inc. -2.06% 4.98% -1.34% -1.4% -34.91% 3.36%

For the past year Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Immunomedics Inc.

Summary

Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Immunomedics Inc. on 6 of the 8 factors.

Achillion Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecule drug therapies for infectious diseases and immune system disorders in the United States and internationally. Its drug candidates for treating chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV) infection comprise Odalasvir, a NS5A inhibitor, which has completed Phase IIa clinical trials; ACH-3422, a NS5B nucleotide polymerase inhibitor; and Sovaprevir, a NS3 protease inhibitor that has completed Phase II clinical trial. The company is also developing ACH-4471, a complement factor D inhibitor, which is in Phase I clinical trial to treat patients with paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria and C3G, a disease resulting from alternative pathway over-activation; and other factor D inhibitors. It has a license and development agreement with Ora, Inc. for the development and commercialization of ACH-702, a drug candidate that is delivered topically or locally; and collaboration arrangement with Janssen Pharmaceuticals Inc. to develop and commercialize antiviral drug candidates for treating HCV infection. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in New Haven, Connecticut.

Immunomedics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of monoclonal antibody-based products for the targeted treatment of cancer, autoimmune disorders, and other diseases. The company engages in developing antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) products comprising IMMU-132, an ADC that contains SN-38, which is in Phase II trials used for the treatment of patients with metastatic triple-negative breast cancer, and small-cell and non-small-cell lung cancers; IMMU-130, an anti-CEACAN5-SN-38 ADC that is in Phase II trials for the treatment of solid tumors and metastatic colorectal cancer; and IMMU-140 that targets HLA-DR for the potential treatment of liquid cancers. It also develops products for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune diseases, including epratuzumab, anti-CD22 antibody; veltuzumab, anti-CD20 antibody; milatuzumab, anti-CD74 antibody; and IMMU-114, a humanized anti-HLA-DR antibody. The company also provides LeukoScan, a diagnostic imaging product to determine the location and extent of infection/inflammation in bone. In addition, it offers other product candidates for the treatment of solid tumors and hematologic malignancies, as well as other diseases, which are in various stages of clinical and pre-clinical development. The company has a research collaboration with The Bayer Group to study epratuzumab as a thorium-227-labeled antibody. Immunomedics, Inc. was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Morris Plains, New Jersey.