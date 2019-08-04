Contrasting of Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ACHN) and CytomX Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CTMX)

Both Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHN) and CytomX Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CTMX) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will compare their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 3 0.00 N/A -0.50 0.00 CytomX Therapeutics Inc. 12 6.09 N/A -1.91 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. and CytomX Therapeutics Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHN) and CytomX Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CTMX)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -25.2% -24.2% CytomX Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -73.6% -18.9%

Volatility & Risk

Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a beta of 1.93 and its 93.00% more volatile than S&P 500. CytomX Therapeutics Inc.’s 40.00% less volatile than S&P 500 which is a result of the 0.6 beta.

Liquidity

Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 19.7 while its Quick Ratio is 19.7. On the competitive side is, CytomX Therapeutics Inc. which has a 4.2 Current Ratio and a 4.2 Quick Ratio. Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to CytomX Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. and CytomX Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 CytomX Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 22.77% and an $5.5 average price target. Meanwhile, CytomX Therapeutics Inc.’s average price target is $23, while its potential upside is 128.63%. Based on the results shown earlier, CytomX Therapeutics Inc. is looking more favorable than Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc., analysts opinion.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. and CytomX Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 83% and 84.7% respectively. Insiders held 0.15% of Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Competitively, CytomX Therapeutics Inc. has 0.7% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 22.5% 60.95% 51.55% 103.23% 66.42% 177.36% CytomX Therapeutics Inc. 1.78% -9.16% 10.27% -38.41% -58.88% -31.72%

For the past year Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 177.36% stronger performance while CytomX Therapeutics Inc. has -31.72% weaker performance.

Achillion Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecule drug therapies for infectious diseases and immune system disorders in the United States and internationally. Its drug candidates for treating chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV) infection comprise Odalasvir, a NS5A inhibitor, which has completed Phase IIa clinical trials; ACH-3422, a NS5B nucleotide polymerase inhibitor; and Sovaprevir, a NS3 protease inhibitor that has completed Phase II clinical trial. The company is also developing ACH-4471, a complement factor D inhibitor, which is in Phase I clinical trial to treat patients with paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria and C3G, a disease resulting from alternative pathway over-activation; and other factor D inhibitors. It has a license and development agreement with Ora, Inc. for the development and commercialization of ACH-702, a drug candidate that is delivered topically or locally; and collaboration arrangement with Janssen Pharmaceuticals Inc. to develop and commercialize antiviral drug candidates for treating HCV infection. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in New Haven, Connecticut.

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. operates as an oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company in the United States. The company develops novel class of antibody therapeutics based on its Probody technology platform that address clinically-validated cancer targets in immuno-oncology, such as PD-L1, as well as novel targets, comprising CD-166. Its other product candidates in preclinical development include CX-2029, CD71, CTLA-4, and CX-188. In addition, the company has strategic collaborations with AbbVie Ireland Unlimited Company, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, ImmunoGen, Inc., M D Anderson Cancer Center, Pfizer Inc., and The University of Texas to develop Probody therapeutics. It also has a strategic collaboration with Amgen Inc. to co-develop a CytomX Probody T-cell engaging bispecific against the epidermal growth factor receptor, a validated oncology target expressed on multiple human cancer types. CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.