Contrasting of Achieve Life Sciences Inc. (ACHV) and Tocagen Inc. (NASDAQ:TOCA)

Achieve Life Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHV) and Tocagen Inc. (NASDAQ:TOCA) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Achieve Life Sciences Inc. 3 0.00 N/A -5.51 0.00 Tocagen Inc. 9 8.07 N/A -2.53 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Achieve Life Sciences Inc. and Tocagen Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Achieve Life Sciences Inc. and Tocagen Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Achieve Life Sciences Inc. 0.00% -96.6% -79.4% Tocagen Inc. 0.00% -108.1% -56.6%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Achieve Life Sciences Inc. is 4.8 while its Quick Ratio stands at 4.8. The Current Ratio of rival Tocagen Inc. is 5 and its Quick Ratio is has 5. Tocagen Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Achieve Life Sciences Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is given Achieve Life Sciences Inc. and Tocagen Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Achieve Life Sciences Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Tocagen Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

Competitively the average price target of Tocagen Inc. is $11, which is potential 79.74% upside.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 29.5% of Achieve Life Sciences Inc. shares and 36.9% of Tocagen Inc. shares. 4.97% are Achieve Life Sciences Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, owned 6.59% of Tocagen Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Achieve Life Sciences Inc. -1.17% 24.85% 141.34% 103.86% -63.62% 248.76% Tocagen Inc. -16.51% -10.97% -18.73% -32.34% -6.84% 7.8%

For the past year Achieve Life Sciences Inc. has stronger performance than Tocagen Inc.

Summary

Tocagen Inc. beats Achieve Life Sciences Inc. on 6 of the 8 factors.

Achieve Life Sciences, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies that address treatment resistance in cancer patients. It is developing Apatorsen to block the production of heat shock protein 27, a cell-survival protein expressed in various types of cancers, including bladder, prostate, breast, pancreatic, and non-small cell lung cancer. The company is headquartered in Bothell, Washington.

Tocagen Inc., a clinical-stage cancer-selective gene therapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing product candidates designed to activate a patient's immune system against their cancer. Its cancer-selective gene therapy platform is built on retroviral replicating vectors (RRVs), which are designed to deliver therapeutic genes into the DNA of cancer cells. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is Toca 511 & Toca FC that is in Phase 2 portion of a randomized, controlled Phase 2/3 clinical trial for patients with recurrent high grade glioma (HGG). It is also developing Toca 511 & Toca FC in a Phase 1b clinical trial for metastatic cancers, including colorectal, pancreatic, breast, lung, melanoma, and renal. In addition, the company is developing other RRVs to deliver genes to cancer cells against validated immunotherapy targets, such as the checkpoint protein PD-L1. Tocagen Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.