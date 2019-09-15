Contrasting of Achieve Life Sciences Inc. (ACHV) and Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ORMP)

Achieve Life Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHV) and Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ORMP) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and compare their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Achieve Life Sciences Inc. 3 0.00 N/A -3.96 0.00 Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. 3 19.62 N/A -0.87 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Achieve Life Sciences Inc. and Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has Achieve Life Sciences Inc. and Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Achieve Life Sciences Inc. 0.00% -110% -89% Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -56.1% -35.2%

Volatility and Risk

Achieve Life Sciences Inc. has a 2.06 beta, while its volatility is 106.00%, thus making it more volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 34.00% more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 1.34 beta.

Liquidity

2.6 and 2.6 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Achieve Life Sciences Inc. Its rival Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 5.1 and 5.1 respectively. Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Achieve Life Sciences Inc.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is given Achieve Life Sciences Inc. and Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Achieve Life Sciences Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively the average target price of Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. is $7, which is potential 130.26% upside.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Achieve Life Sciences Inc. and Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 32.2% and 18.2% respectively. 2.7% are Achieve Life Sciences Inc.’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 2% of Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Achieve Life Sciences Inc. -3.17% -13.68% -58.97% 25.34% -44.72% 51.24% Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. -0.54% 5.78% -0.81% 24.07% -34.17% 22%

For the past year Achieve Life Sciences Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 7 of the 8 factors Achieve Life Sciences Inc.

Achieve Life Sciences, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies that address treatment resistance in cancer patients. It is developing Apatorsen to block the production of heat shock protein 27, a cell-survival protein expressed in various types of cancers, including bladder, prostate, breast, pancreatic, and non-small cell lung cancer. The company is headquartered in Bothell, Washington.

Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. engages in the research and development of pharmaceutical solutions for the use of orally ingestible capsules or pills for delivery of polypeptides. Its product portfolio includes ORMD-0801, an oral insulin capsule, which has completed Phase IIb clinical trials for the treatment of diabetes; and ORMD-0901, an analog for GLP-1 gastrointestinal hormone, which has completed Phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment of type 2 diabetes. The company operates primarily in Israel. The company was formerly known as Integrated Security Technologies, Inc. and changed its name to Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. in April 2006. Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. was founded in 2002 and is based in Jerusalem, Israel.