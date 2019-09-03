Contrasting of Achieve Life Sciences Inc. (ACHV) and Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:OPNT)

As Biotechnology companies, Achieve Life Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHV) and Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:OPNT) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Achieve Life Sciences Inc. 3 0.00 N/A -3.96 0.00 Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc. 13 2.69 N/A -3.77 0.00

In table 1 we can see Achieve Life Sciences Inc. and Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Achieve Life Sciences Inc. 0.00% -110% -89% Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -80.9% -54.5%

Risk and Volatility

A 2.06 beta indicates that Achieve Life Sciences Inc. is 106.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500. Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc. on the other hand, has 1.61 beta which makes it 61.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Achieve Life Sciences Inc. is 2.6 while its Quick Ratio stands at 2.6. The Current Ratio of rival Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 2.8 and its Quick Ratio is has 2.8. Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Achieve Life Sciences Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 32.2% of Achieve Life Sciences Inc. shares and 31% of Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Achieve Life Sciences Inc.’s share held by insiders are 2.7%. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 3.5% of Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Achieve Life Sciences Inc. -3.17% -13.68% -58.97% 25.34% -44.72% 51.24% Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc. -4.8% -8.48% 7.37% -22.99% -13.58% -16.33%

For the past year Achieve Life Sciences Inc. had bullish trend while Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Achieve Life Sciences Inc. on 6 of the 7 factors.

Achieve Life Sciences, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies that address treatment resistance in cancer patients. It is developing Apatorsen to block the production of heat shock protein 27, a cell-survival protein expressed in various types of cancers, including bladder, prostate, breast, pancreatic, and non-small cell lung cancer. The company is headquartered in Bothell, Washington.

Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops opioid antagonist treatments for addictions and related disorders. The company offers NARCAN nasal spray, a treatment to reverse opioid overdoses. It is also involved in developing treatments for binge eating disorder and cocaine use disorder, as well as Bulimia Nervosa, an eating disorder; and heroin vaccine. Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a collaboration with Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc. to explore development of a novel approach to the prevention of opioid relapse and overdose in individuals with opioid use disorder. The company was formerly known as Lightlake Therapeutics Inc. and changed its name to Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in January 2016. Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Monica, California. Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Pelikin Group.