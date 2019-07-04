Contrasting of Achieve Life Sciences Inc. (ACHV) and Motif Bio plc (NASDAQ:MTFB)

Achieve Life Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHV) and Motif Bio plc (NASDAQ:MTFB), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will contrast their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Achieve Life Sciences Inc. 3 0.00 N/A -5.51 0.00 Motif Bio plc 4 0.00 N/A -1.44 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Achieve Life Sciences Inc. and Motif Bio plc.

Profitability

Table 2 has Achieve Life Sciences Inc. and Motif Bio plc’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Achieve Life Sciences Inc. 0.00% -96.6% -79.4% Motif Bio plc 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 29.5% of Achieve Life Sciences Inc. shares and 6.46% of Motif Bio plc shares. Achieve Life Sciences Inc.’s share held by insiders are 4.97%.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Achieve Life Sciences Inc. -1.17% 24.85% 141.34% 103.86% -63.62% 248.76% Motif Bio plc -4.85% -8.84% -80.54% -74.21% -80.3% -70.26%

For the past year Achieve Life Sciences Inc. has 248.76% stronger performance while Motif Bio plc has -70.26% weaker performance.

Summary

Motif Bio plc beats Achieve Life Sciences Inc. on 4 of the 6 factors.

Achieve Life Sciences, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies that address treatment resistance in cancer patients. It is developing Apatorsen to block the production of heat shock protein 27, a cell-survival protein expressed in various types of cancers, including bladder, prostate, breast, pancreatic, and non-small cell lung cancer. The company is headquartered in Bothell, Washington.

Motif Bio plc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes pharmaceutical formulations in the United States. The company develops novel antibiotics for the treatment of serious and life-threatening infections caused by multi-drug resistant bacteria. Its lead product candidate is iclaprim, a novel antibiotic that is in Phase III clinical trials to treat bacterial infections, such as acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections, and hospital-acquired bacterial pneumonia caused by methicillin-resistant staphylococcus aureus, as well as to treat lung infections caused by Staphylococcus aureus in patients with cystic fibrosis. Motif Bio plc was incorporated in 2014 and is based in New York, New York.