Contrasting of Achieve Life Sciences Inc. (ACHV) and Eyenovia Inc. (NASDAQ:EYEN)

We are comparing Achieve Life Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHV) and Eyenovia Inc. (NASDAQ:EYEN) on their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Achieve Life Sciences Inc. 3 0.00 N/A -3.96 0.00 Eyenovia Inc. 5 0.00 N/A -1.86 0.00

In table 1 we can see Achieve Life Sciences Inc. and Eyenovia Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Achieve Life Sciences Inc. and Eyenovia Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Achieve Life Sciences Inc. 0.00% -110% -89% Eyenovia Inc. 0.00% -108.8% -97.2%

Liquidity

Achieve Life Sciences Inc. has a Current Ratio of 2.6 and a Quick Ratio of 2.6. Competitively, Eyenovia Inc.’s Current Ratio is 5.9 and has 5.9 Quick Ratio. Eyenovia Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Achieve Life Sciences Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Achieve Life Sciences Inc. and Eyenovia Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 32.2% and 8.1%. Achieve Life Sciences Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 2.7%. Insiders Competitively, owned 4.6% of Eyenovia Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Achieve Life Sciences Inc. -3.17% -13.68% -58.97% 25.34% -44.72% 51.24% Eyenovia Inc. -0.93% -25.81% -46.02% -3.04% -46.83% 11.93%

For the past year Achieve Life Sciences Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Eyenovia Inc.

Summary

Eyenovia Inc. beats Achieve Life Sciences Inc. on 4 of the 6 factors.

Achieve Life Sciences, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies that address treatment resistance in cancer patients. It is developing Apatorsen to block the production of heat shock protein 27, a cell-survival protein expressed in various types of cancers, including bladder, prostate, breast, pancreatic, and non-small cell lung cancer. The company is headquartered in Bothell, Washington.

Eyenovia, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing a pipeline of ophthalmology products in the United States. It is developing MicroProst that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of chronic angle closure glaucoma; MicroStat that has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of mydriasis; MicroTears for the treatment of dry eye; and MicroPine for the treatment of myopia. The company was formerly known as PGP Holdings V, Inc. and changed its name to Eyenovia, Inc. in May 2014. Eyenovia, Inc. was founded in 2014 and is based in New York, New York.