Contrasting of Achieve Life Sciences Inc. (ACHV) and ChromaDex Corporation (NASDAQ:CDXC)

Achieve Life Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHV) and ChromaDex Corporation (NASDAQ:CDXC), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Achieve Life Sciences Inc. 3 0.00 N/A -5.51 0.00 ChromaDex Corporation 4 7.11 N/A -0.61 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Achieve Life Sciences Inc. and ChromaDex Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Achieve Life Sciences Inc. and ChromaDex Corporation’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Achieve Life Sciences Inc. 0.00% -96.6% -79.4% ChromaDex Corporation 0.00% -91.8% -68.2%

Volatility & Risk

A 2.89 beta indicates that Achieve Life Sciences Inc. is 189.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500. ChromaDex Corporation’s 6.00% more volatile than S&P 500 which is a result of the 1.06 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Achieve Life Sciences Inc. is 4.8 while its Quick Ratio stands at 4.8. The Current Ratio of rival ChromaDex Corporation is 2.5 and its Quick Ratio is has 2. Achieve Life Sciences Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than ChromaDex Corporation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 29.5% of Achieve Life Sciences Inc. shares and 17.6% of ChromaDex Corporation shares. Insiders held roughly 4.97% of Achieve Life Sciences Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 3.1% of ChromaDex Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Achieve Life Sciences Inc. -1.17% 24.85% 141.34% 103.86% -63.62% 248.76% ChromaDex Corporation 1.72% 16.22% 29.95% 30.3% 29.59% 37.9%

For the past year Achieve Life Sciences Inc. has stronger performance than ChromaDex Corporation

Summary

On 5 of the 7 factors ChromaDex Corporation beats Achieve Life Sciences Inc.

Achieve Life Sciences, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies that address treatment resistance in cancer patients. It is developing Apatorsen to block the production of heat shock protein 27, a cell-survival protein expressed in various types of cancers, including bladder, prostate, breast, pancreatic, and non-small cell lung cancer. The company is headquartered in Bothell, Washington.

ChromaDex Corporation, a natural products company, discovers, acquires, develops, and commercializes patented and proprietary ingredient technologies. The company offers bulk raw materials for use in dietary supplements, food, beverages, and cosmetic products; Nicotinamide riboside (NIAGEN), a vitamin found naturally in milk for enhancing cardiovascular health, glucose levels, cognitive function, and anti-aging effects; Pterostilbene (pTeroPure), a polyphenol and antioxidant used in health related fields; and Immulina, a spirulina extract and compound, which is used for improving human immune function, as well as developing Pterostilbene and caffeine co-crystal ingredients, and anthocyanins ingredients. It also provides reference standards, materials, and kits to conduct quality control of raw materials and consumer products; and fine chemicals and phytochemicals for research and new product development applications. In addition, the company offers a range of contract services, including routine contract analysis for the production of dietary supplements, cosmetics, foods, and other natural products, as well as elaborate contract research for clients in these industries; and consulting services in the areas of regulatory support, new ingredient or product development, risk management, and litigation support, as well as product regulatory approval and scientific advisory services. Further, it assists customers in creating processes for manufacturing of natural products using green chemistry, as well as developing quality verification seal program, phytochemical libraries, plant extracts libraries, and databases for cross-referencing phytochemicals. The company markets and sells its products directly in the United States and Canada; and through distributors in Europe, China, Japan, South Korea, Brazil, Australia, New Zealand, Taiwan, South Africa, India, Indonesia, Malaysia, Singapore, Thailand, and Mexico. ChromaDex Corporation is based in Irvine, California.