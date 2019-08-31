Contrasting of Achieve Life Sciences Inc. (ACHV) and bluebird bio Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE)

We will be comparing the differences between Achieve Life Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHV) and bluebird bio Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE) as far as risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Achieve Life Sciences Inc. 3 0.00 N/A -3.96 0.00 bluebird bio Inc. 134 98.22 N/A -11.36 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Achieve Life Sciences Inc. 0.00% -110% -89% bluebird bio Inc. 0.00% -34% -28.5%

Risk & Volatility

Achieve Life Sciences Inc. has a 2.06 beta, while its volatility is 106.00%, thus making it more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, bluebird bio Inc.’s beta is 2.24 which is 124.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

2.6 and 2.6 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Achieve Life Sciences Inc. Its rival bluebird bio Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 9.3 and 9.3 respectively. bluebird bio Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Achieve Life Sciences Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Ratings and Recommendations for Achieve Life Sciences Inc. and bluebird bio Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Achieve Life Sciences Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 bluebird bio Inc. 0 2 0 2.00

Meanwhile, bluebird bio Inc.’s average price target is $149.67, while its potential upside is 44.87%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Achieve Life Sciences Inc. and bluebird bio Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 32.2% and 0%. Insiders owned 2.7% of Achieve Life Sciences Inc. shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.8% of bluebird bio Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Achieve Life Sciences Inc. -3.17% -13.68% -58.97% 25.34% -44.72% 51.24% bluebird bio Inc. -8.7% 2.28% -6.01% 0.82% -15.47% 32.29%

For the past year Achieve Life Sciences Inc. has stronger performance than bluebird bio Inc.

Summary

bluebird bio Inc. beats on 6 of the 8 factors Achieve Life Sciences Inc.

Achieve Life Sciences, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies that address treatment resistance in cancer patients. It is developing Apatorsen to block the production of heat shock protein 27, a cell-survival protein expressed in various types of cancers, including bladder, prostate, breast, pancreatic, and non-small cell lung cancer. The company is headquartered in Bothell, Washington.

bluebird bio, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing transformative gene therapies for severe genetic diseases and cancer. Its product candidates include Lenti-D that is in phase II/III clinical studies for the treatment of cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy, a rare hereditary neurological disorder; and LentiGlobin, which is in four clinical studies for the treatment of transfusion-dependent beta-thalassemia, and severe sickle cell disease. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is bb2121, a chimeric antigen receptor T cell product candidate that is in Phase I trial for the treatment of relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma. bluebird bio, Inc. has a strategic collaboration with Celgene Corporation to discover, develop, and commercialize disease-altering gene therapies in oncology; Kite Pharma, Inc. to develop and commercialize second generation T cell receptor (TCR) product candidates against an antigen related to certain cancers associated with the human papilloma virus; and Medigene AG for the research and development of TCR product candidates directed against approximately four antigens for the treatment of cancer indications. The company was formerly known as Genetix Pharmaceuticals, Inc., and changed its name to bluebird bio, Inc. in September 2010. bluebird bio, Inc. was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.