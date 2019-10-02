Contrasting of Acer Therapeutics Inc. (ACER) and TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRR)

Acer Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ACER) and TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRR), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will contrast their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Acer Therapeutics Inc. 3 0.00 3.46M -2.71 0.00 TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. 17 0.00 10.73M -4.48 0.00

Table 1 highlights Acer Therapeutics Inc. and TCR2 Therapeutics Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Acer Therapeutics Inc. and TCR2 Therapeutics Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Acer Therapeutics Inc. 121,732,399.82% -67.4% -61.7% TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. 63,191,990.58% 0% 0%

Liquidity

Acer Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 10.9 and 10.9 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. are 30.9 and 30.9 respectively. TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Acer Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Ratings and Recommendations for Acer Therapeutics Inc. and TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Acer Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

The consensus price target of Acer Therapeutics Inc. is $48, with potential upside of 1,543.84%. TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $16 consensus price target and a 12.52% potential upside. The data provided earlier shows that Acer Therapeutics Inc. appears more favorable than TCR2 Therapeutics Inc., based on analyst belief.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Acer Therapeutics Inc. and TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 61.1% and 34.5% respectively. About 0.3% of Acer Therapeutics Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, held 14.4% of TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Acer Therapeutics Inc. 2.4% -23.92% -84.35% -87.67% -84.67% -85.14% TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. 53.1% 12.61% -8.05% 0% 0% 3.12%

For the past year Acer Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend while TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. beats Acer Therapeutics Inc. on 6 of the 11 factors.

Acer Therapeutics Inc. develops therapies for the treatment of serious ultra-rare diseases with critical unmet medical needs. The company offers Celiprolol for vascular ehlers-danlos syndrome and ACER-001 for maple syrup urine disease (MSUD). It also offers advancing ACER-001 for the treatment of urea cycle disorders (UCD). The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.