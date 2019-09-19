Contrasting of Acer Therapeutics Inc. (ACER) and Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL)

Acer Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ACER) and Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will contrast them and contrast their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Acer Therapeutics Inc. 13 0.00 N/A -2.71 0.00 Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. 2 4.33 N/A -0.39 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Acer Therapeutics Inc. and Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Acer Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -67.4% -61.7% Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -58.9% -44.2%

Risk & Volatility

Acer Therapeutics Inc.’s 1.48 beta indicates that its volatility is 48.00% more volatile than that of Standard and Poor’s 500. In other hand, Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. has beta of 1.2 which is 20.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Acer Therapeutics Inc. are 10.9 and 10.9 respectively. Its competitor Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 5.3 and its Quick Ratio is 5.3. Acer Therapeutics Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Acer Therapeutics Inc. and Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Acer Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Acer Therapeutics Inc.’s consensus target price is $48, while its potential upside is 1,303.51%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 61.1% of Acer Therapeutics Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 96.2% of Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 0.3% of Acer Therapeutics Inc.’s shares. Insiders Competitively, held 0.25% of Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Acer Therapeutics Inc. 2.4% -23.92% -84.35% -87.67% -84.67% -85.14% Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. -6.94% -9.88% 3.17% 5.07% -17.99% -0.87%

For the past year Acer Therapeutics Inc.’s stock price has bigger decline than Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Acer Therapeutics Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.

Acer Therapeutics Inc. develops therapies for the treatment of serious ultra-rare diseases with critical unmet medical needs. The company offers Celiprolol for vascular ehlers-danlos syndrome and ACER-001 for maple syrup urine disease (MSUD). It also offers advancing ACER-001 for the treatment of urea cycle disorders (UCD). The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of drugs in the therapeutic areas of immunology, oncology, and immuno-oncology. The companyÂ’s clinical programs include fostamatinib, an oral spleen tyrosine kinase (SYK) inhibitor, which has completed Phase III clinical program for immune thrombocytopenia purpura; and Phase II clinical study for autoimmune hemolytic anemia and IgA nephropathy. It is also developing two oncology product candidates, which are in Phase I and Phase II. Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has license agreements with Aclaris Therapeutics International Limited for the development and commercialization of janus kinase (JAK) inhibitors for the treatment of alopecia areata and other dermatological conditions; Bristol-Myers Squibb Company for the discovery, development, and commercialization of cancer immunotherapies; AstraZeneca AB for the development and commercialization of R256, an inhaled JAK inhibitor; BerGenBio AS for the development and commercialization of an oncology program; and Daiichi Sankyo to pursue research related to ligases. The company was founded in 1996 and is based in South San Francisco, California.