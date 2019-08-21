Contrasting of Acer Therapeutics Inc. (ACER) and Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PTI)

Acer Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ACER) and Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PTI) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Acer Therapeutics Inc. 16 0.00 N/A -2.71 0.00 Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc. 2 5.55 N/A -1.58 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Acer Therapeutics Inc. and Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Acer Therapeutics Inc. and Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Acer Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -67.4% -61.7% Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -84% -64.7%

Risk and Volatility

Acer Therapeutics Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 48.00% more volatile than S&P 500 due to its 1.48 beta. Competitively, Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc.’s 171.00% volatility makes it less volatile than S&P 500, because of the -0.71 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Acer Therapeutics Inc. are 10.9 and 10.9 respectively. Its competitor Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 11.3 and its Quick Ratio is 11.3. Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Acer Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for Acer Therapeutics Inc. and Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Acer Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The consensus target price of Acer Therapeutics Inc. is $48, with potential upside of 1,996.07%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 61.1% of Acer Therapeutics Inc. shares and 60.5% of Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc. shares. Insiders held 0.3% of Acer Therapeutics Inc. shares. Comparatively, 0.3% are Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Acer Therapeutics Inc. 2.4% -23.92% -84.35% -87.67% -84.67% -85.14% Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc. -9.53% -15.14% -23.06% -72.83% -64.36% -74.59%

For the past year Acer Therapeutics Inc. was more bearish than Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc.

Acer Therapeutics Inc. develops therapies for the treatment of serious ultra-rare diseases with critical unmet medical needs. The company offers Celiprolol for vascular ehlers-danlos syndrome and ACER-001 for maple syrup urine disease (MSUD). It also offers advancing ACER-001 for the treatment of urea cycle disorders (UCD). The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Proteostasis Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of novel therapeutics that treat diseases caused by dysfunctional protein processing, such as cystic fibrosis. Its lead product candidate is PTI-428, an orally bioavailable cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator modulator belonging to the amplifier class that is in Phase-I studies. The company is also developing PTI-801, a corrector molecule; PTI-808, a potentiator molecule; and unfolded protein response (UPR) modulators that are in preclinical development. It has collaboration with Astellas Pharma, Inc. to research and identify therapies targeting the Unfolded Protein Response (UPR) pathway. The company was formerly known as Proteoguard, Inc. and changed its name to Proteostasis Therapeutics, Inc. in September 2007. Proteostasis Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.