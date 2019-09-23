Contrasting of Acer Therapeutics Inc. (ACER) and ObsEva SA (NASDAQ:OBSV)

Both Acer Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ACER) and ObsEva SA (NASDAQ:OBSV) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Acer Therapeutics Inc. 13 0.00 N/A -2.71 0.00 ObsEva SA 11 29601.81 N/A -1.97 0.00

Table 1 highlights Acer Therapeutics Inc. and ObsEva SA’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Acer Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -67.4% -61.7% ObsEva SA 0.00% -53.9% -48%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Acer Therapeutics Inc. is 10.9 while its Quick Ratio stands at 10.9. The Current Ratio of rival ObsEva SA is 6.7 and its Quick Ratio is has 6.7. Acer Therapeutics Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than ObsEva SA.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is delivered Acer Therapeutics Inc. and ObsEva SA’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Acer Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 ObsEva SA 0 0 0 0.00

Acer Therapeutics Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 1,259.77% and an $48 consensus price target.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Acer Therapeutics Inc. and ObsEva SA has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 61.1% and 70.4%. Insiders owned 0.3% of Acer Therapeutics Inc. shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 14.47% of ObsEva SA’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Acer Therapeutics Inc. 2.4% -23.92% -84.35% -87.67% -84.67% -85.14% ObsEva SA -10.99% -19.59% -36.38% -27.56% -33.56% -28.99%

For the past year ObsEva SA has weaker performance than Acer Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

ObsEva SA beats Acer Therapeutics Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.

Acer Therapeutics Inc. develops therapies for the treatment of serious ultra-rare diseases with critical unmet medical needs. The company offers Celiprolol for vascular ehlers-danlos syndrome and ACER-001 for maple syrup urine disease (MSUD). It also offers advancing ACER-001 for the treatment of urea cycle disorders (UCD). The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

ObsEva SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for women suffering from reproductive health and pregnancy disorders. The company intends to develop products for treating endometriosis, uterine fibroids, and preterm labor, as well as for enhancing clinical pregnancy and live birth rates in women undergoing IVF. It is developing OBE2109, an oral gonadotropin-releasing hormone receptor antagonist for the treatment of pain associated with endometriosis and heavy menstrual bleeding associated with uterine fibroids in pre-menopausal women; Nolasiban, an oral oxytocin receptor antagonist to improve clinical pregnancy and live birth rates in women undergoing IVF; and OBE022, an oral and selective prostaglandin F2a receptor antagonist, as a once daily treatment for preterm labor in weeks 24 to 34 of pregnancy. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Plan-les-Ouates, Switzerland.