Contrasting of Acer Therapeutics Inc. (ACER) and Novus Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:NVUS)

Since Acer Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ACER) and Novus Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:NVUS) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Acer Therapeutics Inc. 17 0.00 N/A -2.71 0.00 Novus Therapeutics Inc. 3 0.00 N/A -1.71 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Acer Therapeutics Inc. and Novus Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Acer Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -67.4% -61.7% Novus Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -100.5% -88%

Risk & Volatility

A 1.48 beta indicates that Acer Therapeutics Inc. is 48.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500. Competitively, Novus Therapeutics Inc. is 183.00% more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 2.83 beta.

Liquidity

Acer Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 10.9 and a Quick Ratio of 10.9. Competitively, Novus Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 3.2 and has 3.2 Quick Ratio. Acer Therapeutics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Novus Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is given Acer Therapeutics Inc. and Novus Therapeutics Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Acer Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Novus Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 2,218.84% for Acer Therapeutics Inc. with average target price of $48.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 61.1% of Acer Therapeutics Inc. shares and 51.3% of Novus Therapeutics Inc. shares. 0.3% are Acer Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, Novus Therapeutics Inc. has 2% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Acer Therapeutics Inc. 2.4% -23.92% -84.35% -87.67% -84.67% -85.14% Novus Therapeutics Inc. -3.11% -13.99% -69.68% -72.33% -88.76% -47.32%

For the past year Acer Therapeutics Inc.’s stock price has bigger decline than Novus Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

Acer Therapeutics Inc. beats on 5 of the 7 factors Novus Therapeutics Inc.

Acer Therapeutics Inc. develops therapies for the treatment of serious ultra-rare diseases with critical unmet medical needs. The company offers Celiprolol for vascular ehlers-danlos syndrome and ACER-001 for maple syrup urine disease (MSUD). It also offers advancing ACER-001 for the treatment of urea cycle disorders (UCD). The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Novus Therapeutics, Inc., a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of ear, nose, and throat products. Its lead product is a nasally-administered combination drug product (OP-02) intended to address the underlying cause of otitis media and Eustachian tube dysfunction (OM/ETD) conditions. The company also has a foam-based drug delivery technology platform (OP-01) that could be used to deliver drugs into the ear, nose, and sinus cavities. It is developing a foam-based combination drug-product to the external ear canal that is an improved treatment option for acute otitis externa. The company is headquartered in Irvine, California.