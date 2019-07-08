Contrasting of Acer Therapeutics Inc. (ACER) and Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR)

Both Acer Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ACER) and Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will compare their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Acer Therapeutics Inc. 21 0.00 N/A -2.45 0.00 Nektar Therapeutics 36 5.03 N/A 3.61 9.39

Table 1 demonstrates Acer Therapeutics Inc. and Nektar Therapeutics’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Acer Therapeutics Inc. and Nektar Therapeutics’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Acer Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -65.1% -59.2% Nektar Therapeutics 0.00% 55% 41.4%

Risk & Volatility

Acer Therapeutics Inc. has a 2.41 beta, while its volatility is 141.00%, thus making it more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Nektar Therapeutics’s 187.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 2.87 beta.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Acer Therapeutics Inc. is 7.7 while its Current Ratio is 7.7. Meanwhile, Nektar Therapeutics has a Current Ratio of 17.5 while its Quick Ratio is 17.4. Nektar Therapeutics is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Acer Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Acer Therapeutics Inc. and Nektar Therapeutics.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Acer Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Nektar Therapeutics 0 1 3 2.75

Acer Therapeutics Inc.’s upside potential is 1,150.00% at a $44 consensus price target. Meanwhile, Nektar Therapeutics’s consensus price target is $75.75, while its potential upside is 121.62%. The information presented earlier suggests that Acer Therapeutics Inc. looks more robust than Nektar Therapeutics as far as analyst belief.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Acer Therapeutics Inc. and Nektar Therapeutics has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 60.5% and 96.4%. Acer Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders are 0.1%. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.6% of Nektar Therapeutics’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Acer Therapeutics Inc. 16.33% -12.58% -7.56% -9.63% 22.47% 11.88% Nektar Therapeutics 2.79% 1.22% -19.76% -0.35% -58.11% 3.13%

For the past year Acer Therapeutics Inc. was more bullish than Nektar Therapeutics.

Summary

Nektar Therapeutics beats Acer Therapeutics Inc. on 7 of the 10 factors.

Acer Therapeutics Inc. develops therapies for the treatment of serious ultra-rare diseases with critical unmet medical needs. The company offers Celiprolol for vascular ehlers-danlos syndrome and ACER-001 for maple syrup urine disease (MSUD). It also offers advancing ACER-001 for the treatment of urea cycle disorders (UCD). The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Nektar Therapeutics develops drug candidates based on its PEGylation and polymer conjugate technology platforms in the United States. Its product pipeline includes drug candidates in therapeutic areas comprising cancer, auto-immune disease, and chronic pain. The company offers MOVANTIK, an oral peripherally-acting opioid antagonist for the treatment of opioid-induced constipation in adult patients with chronic non-cancer pain; MOVENTIG for the treatment of opioid-induced constipation in adult patients who have an inadequate response to laxatives; and ADYNOVATE for use in treating Hemophilia A. Its drug candidates in clinical development stage comprises BAY41-6551, which is in Phase III clinical trial to treat gram-negative pneumonias; NKTR-214 that is in Phase 1/2 stage to treat cancer; NKTR-181 that is in Phase III clinical trial for treating chronic pain; and NKTR-358 to treat autoimmune diseases. The companyÂ’s drug candidates in clinical development stage also include ONZEALD, a topoisomerase I inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical trial for metastatic breast cancer, as well as completed Phase II clinical trial stage for refractory ovarian cancer and second-line metastatic colorectal cancer; and in combination with 5-fluorouracil/leucovorin to treat refractory solid tumor cancers, which has completed Phase I clinical trial. In addition, it holds license, manufacturing, and supply agreements with Ophthotech Corporation for Fovista; and UCB Pharma for dapirolizumab pegol. Further, the company holds license, manufacturing, and supply agreements with Amgen Inc.; Allergan, Inc.; Merck & Co., Inc.; Pfizer, Inc.; and F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd (Roche). It has a research collaboration agreement with Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited to explore the anti-cancer activity of NKTR-214; and a strategic collaboration with Eli Lilly and Company to develop and commercialize NKTR-358. Nektar Therapeutics was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.