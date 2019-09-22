Contrasting of Acer Therapeutics Inc. (ACER) and Mereo BioPharma Group plc (NASDAQ:MREO)

We will be comparing the differences between Acer Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ACER) and Mereo BioPharma Group plc (NASDAQ:MREO) as far as risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Acer Therapeutics Inc.
|13
|0.00
|N/A
|-2.71
|0.00
|Mereo BioPharma Group plc
|4
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.
Profitability
Table 2 provides us Acer Therapeutics Inc. and Mereo BioPharma Group plc’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Acer Therapeutics Inc.
|0.00%
|-67.4%
|-61.7%
|Mereo BioPharma Group plc
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Analyst Recommendations
The table given features the ratings and recommendations for Acer Therapeutics Inc. and Mereo BioPharma Group plc.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Acer Therapeutics Inc.
|0
|0
|1
|3.00
|Mereo BioPharma Group plc
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
$48 is Acer Therapeutics Inc.’s consensus target price while its potential upside is 1,225.97%.
Insider and Institutional Ownership
Roughly 61.1% of Acer Therapeutics Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 0% of Mereo BioPharma Group plc are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 0.3% of Acer Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Acer Therapeutics Inc.
|2.4%
|-23.92%
|-84.35%
|-87.67%
|-84.67%
|-85.14%
|Mereo BioPharma Group plc
|0%
|1.49%
|-48.36%
|0%
|0%
|-60%
For the past year Acer Therapeutics Inc. was more bearish than Mereo BioPharma Group plc.
Summary
Mereo BioPharma Group plc beats on 4 of the 7 factors Acer Therapeutics Inc.
Acer Therapeutics Inc. develops therapies for the treatment of serious ultra-rare diseases with critical unmet medical needs. The company offers Celiprolol for vascular ehlers-danlos syndrome and ACER-001 for maple syrup urine disease (MSUD). It also offers advancing ACER-001 for the treatment of urea cycle disorders (UCD). The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.
