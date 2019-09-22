Contrasting of Acer Therapeutics Inc. (ACER) and Mereo BioPharma Group plc (NASDAQ:MREO)

We will be comparing the differences between Acer Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ACER) and Mereo BioPharma Group plc (NASDAQ:MREO) as far as risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Acer Therapeutics Inc. 13 0.00 N/A -2.71 0.00 Mereo BioPharma Group plc 4 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Acer Therapeutics Inc. and Mereo BioPharma Group plc’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Acer Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -67.4% -61.7% Mereo BioPharma Group plc 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for Acer Therapeutics Inc. and Mereo BioPharma Group plc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Acer Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Mereo BioPharma Group plc 0 0 0 0.00

$48 is Acer Therapeutics Inc.’s consensus target price while its potential upside is 1,225.97%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 61.1% of Acer Therapeutics Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 0% of Mereo BioPharma Group plc are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 0.3% of Acer Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Acer Therapeutics Inc. 2.4% -23.92% -84.35% -87.67% -84.67% -85.14% Mereo BioPharma Group plc 0% 1.49% -48.36% 0% 0% -60%

For the past year Acer Therapeutics Inc. was more bearish than Mereo BioPharma Group plc.

Summary

Mereo BioPharma Group plc beats on 4 of the 7 factors Acer Therapeutics Inc.

Acer Therapeutics Inc. develops therapies for the treatment of serious ultra-rare diseases with critical unmet medical needs. The company offers Celiprolol for vascular ehlers-danlos syndrome and ACER-001 for maple syrup urine disease (MSUD). It also offers advancing ACER-001 for the treatment of urea cycle disorders (UCD). The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.