Contrasting of Acer Therapeutics Inc. (ACER) and Its Competitors

As Biotechnology company, Acer Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ACER) is competing with its rivals based on the analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Acer Therapeutics Inc. has 60.5% of its shares held by institutional investors and an average of 51.97% institutional ownership for its peers. On other hand Acer Therapeutics Inc. has 0.1% of its shares held by company insiders and an average of 7.90% insiders ownership for its peers.

Profitability

On first table we have Acer Therapeutics Inc. and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Acer Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -65.10% -59.20% Industry Average 898.24% 72.74% 25.56%

Valuation & Earnings

The following data compares Acer Therapeutics Inc. and its peers’ net income, valuation and top-line revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Acer Therapeutics Inc. N/A 19 0.00 Industry Average 30.62M 3.41M 39.60

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 shows breakdown of current ratings for Acer Therapeutics Inc. and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Acer Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Industry Average 1.00 1.84 2.67 2.85

Acer Therapeutics Inc. presently has a consensus target price of $55, suggesting a potential upside of 1,829.82%. As a group, Biotechnology companies have a potential upside of 132.87%. Based on the data given earlier the research analysts’ view is that Acer Therapeutics Inc.’s rivals are looking more favorable than the stock itself.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Acer Therapeutics Inc. and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Acer Therapeutics Inc. 16.33% -12.58% -7.56% -9.63% 22.47% 11.88% Industry Average 6.25% 13.54% 28.00% 36.39% 63.59% 47.25%

For the past year Acer Therapeutics Inc. was less bullish than its rivals.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Acer Therapeutics Inc. are 7.7 and 7.7. Competitively, Acer Therapeutics Inc.’s peers have 6.99 and 6.86 for Current and Quick Ratio. Acer Therapeutics Inc. has better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Acer Therapeutics Inc.’s rivals.

Risk and Volatility

A beta of 2.41 shows that Acer Therapeutics Inc. is 141.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Acer Therapeutics Inc.’s peers’ beta is 1.85 which is 85.13% more volatile than S&P 500.

Dividends

Acer Therapeutics Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Acer Therapeutics Inc. develops therapies for the treatment of serious ultra-rare diseases with critical unmet medical needs. The company offers Celiprolol for vascular ehlers-danlos syndrome and ACER-001 for maple syrup urine disease (MSUD). It also offers advancing ACER-001 for the treatment of urea cycle disorders (UCD). The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.