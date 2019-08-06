Contrasting of Acer Therapeutics Inc. (ACER) and Histogenics Corporation (NASDAQ:HSGX)

We are contrasting Acer Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ACER) and Histogenics Corporation (NASDAQ:HSGX) on their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Acer Therapeutics Inc. 18 0.00 N/A -2.71 0.00 Histogenics Corporation N/A 0.00 N/A 0.11 1.68

Table 1 highlights Acer Therapeutics Inc. and Histogenics Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of Acer Therapeutics Inc. and Histogenics Corporation.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Acer Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -67.4% -61.7% Histogenics Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Risk and Volatility

Acer Therapeutics Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 48.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 1.48 beta. From a competition point of view, Histogenics Corporation has a 3.29 beta which is 229.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Acer Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 10.9 and a Quick Ratio of 10.9. Competitively, Histogenics Corporation’s Current Ratio is 3.5 and has 3.5 Quick Ratio. Acer Therapeutics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Histogenics Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Acer Therapeutics Inc. and Histogenics Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Acer Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Histogenics Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

Acer Therapeutics Inc. has an average target price of $44, and a 1,625.49% upside potential.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 61.1% of Acer Therapeutics Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 13% of Histogenics Corporation are owned by institutional investors. Acer Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders are 0.3%. On the other hand, insiders held about 6% of Histogenics Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Acer Therapeutics Inc. 2.4% -23.92% -84.35% -87.67% -84.67% -85.14% Histogenics Corporation -8.54% -8.86% -4% 30.43% -92.07% 103.62%

For the past year Acer Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend while Histogenics Corporation had bullish trend.

Summary

Histogenics Corporation beats on 5 of the 8 factors Acer Therapeutics Inc.

Acer Therapeutics Inc. develops therapies for the treatment of serious ultra-rare diseases with critical unmet medical needs. The company offers Celiprolol for vascular ehlers-danlos syndrome and ACER-001 for maple syrup urine disease (MSUD). It also offers advancing ACER-001 for the treatment of urea cycle disorders (UCD). The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Histogenics Corporation, a regenerative medicine company, focuses on developing and commercializing products in the musculoskeletal segment of the marketplace in the United States. The company offers NeoCart, a tissue implant, which is in Phase III clinical trial to treat tissue injury in the field of orthopedics, specifically cartilage damage in the knee. It has an exclusive channel collaboration agreement with Intrexon Corporation for the development and commercialization of allogeneic genetically modified chondrocyte cell therapeutics for the treatment or repair of damaged articular hyaline cartilage in humans. Histogenics Corporation was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.