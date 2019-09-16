Contrasting of Acer Therapeutics Inc. (ACER) and EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:EYPT)

This is therefore a contrasting of the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation in Acer Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ACER) and EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:EYPT). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Acer Therapeutics Inc. 14 0.00 N/A -2.71 0.00 EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. 2 14.87 N/A -1.37 0.00

Table 1 highlights Acer Therapeutics Inc. and EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Acer Therapeutics Inc. and EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Acer Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -67.4% -61.7% EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -336.6% -122.8%

Volatility & Risk

A beta of 1.48 shows that Acer Therapeutics Inc. is 48.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s beta is 1.75 which is 75.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Acer Therapeutics Inc. are 10.9 and 10.9 respectively. Its competitor EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 2 and its Quick Ratio is 1.9. Acer Therapeutics Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Ratings and Recommendations for Acer Therapeutics Inc. and EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Acer Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

$48 is Acer Therapeutics Inc.’s consensus price target while its potential upside is 1,350.15%. Meanwhile, EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s consensus price target is $4, while its potential upside is 112.77%. The results provided earlier shows that Acer Therapeutics Inc. appears more favorable than EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc., based on analyst belief.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Acer Therapeutics Inc. and EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 61.1% and 62%. Insiders held 0.3% of Acer Therapeutics Inc. shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.8% of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Acer Therapeutics Inc. 2.4% -23.92% -84.35% -87.67% -84.67% -85.14% EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. -4.79% -18.71% -16.77% -34.43% -38.5% -26.46%

For the past year Acer Therapeutics Inc. was more bearish than EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

Acer Therapeutics Inc. beats on 5 of the 8 factors EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Acer Therapeutics Inc. develops therapies for the treatment of serious ultra-rare diseases with critical unmet medical needs. The company offers Celiprolol for vascular ehlers-danlos syndrome and ACER-001 for maple syrup urine disease (MSUD). It also offers advancing ACER-001 for the treatment of urea cycle disorders (UCD). The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a specialty biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing ophthalmic products in indications with high unmet medical need to help improve the lives of patients with eye disorders. The company has developed three FDA-approved sustained-release treatments in ophthalmology, including DEXYCU (dexamethasone intraocular suspension), which is administered as a single intraocular dose at the end of ocular surgery for postoperative inflammation; ILUVIEN (fluocinolone acetonide intravitreal implant), a micro-insert for diabetic macular edema; and Retisert (fluocinolone acetonide intravitreal implant) for posterior uveitis. Its lead product candidate is Durasert, (fluocinolone acetonide intravitreal implant), a micro-insert for the treatment of non-infectious uveitis affecting the posterior segment of the eye. In addition, the company's pre-clinical development program focuses on using its core Durasert platform technology to deliver drugs to treat wet age-related macular degeneration, glaucoma, osteoarthritis, and other diseases. It has license agreements with Bausch and Lomb for Retisert product; a license agreement with Alimera for ocular applications of the ILUVIEN device; and a collaboration agreement with Pfizer for the Durasert device delivering latanoprost. The company was formerly known as pSivida Corp. and changed its name to EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in March 2018. EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Watertown, Massachusetts.