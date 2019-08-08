Contrasting of Acer Therapeutics Inc. (ACER) and Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCCP)

This is a contrast between Acer Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ACER) and Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCCP) based on their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Acer Therapeutics Inc. 18 0.00 N/A -2.71 0.00 Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. 5 61.86 N/A -0.64 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Acer Therapeutics Inc. and Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Acer Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -67.4% -61.7% Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Acer Therapeutics Inc. and Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Acer Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The consensus target price of Acer Therapeutics Inc. is $44, with potential upside of 1,618.75%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Acer Therapeutics Inc. and Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 61.1% and 0.69%. Insiders owned roughly 0.3% of Acer Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Acer Therapeutics Inc. 2.4% -23.92% -84.35% -87.67% -84.67% -85.14% Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. -13.99% -4.91% -16% -26.29% -8.86% -19.36%

For the past year Acer Therapeutics Inc. was more bearish than Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Acer Therapeutics Inc.

Acer Therapeutics Inc. develops therapies for the treatment of serious ultra-rare diseases with critical unmet medical needs. The company offers Celiprolol for vascular ehlers-danlos syndrome and ACER-001 for maple syrup urine disease (MSUD). It also offers advancing ACER-001 for the treatment of urea cycle disorders (UCD). The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.