Contrasting of Acer Therapeutics Inc. (ACER) and Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCCP)

This is a contrast between Acer Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ACER) and Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCCP) based on their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Acer Therapeutics Inc.
|18
|0.00
|N/A
|-2.71
|0.00
|Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|5
|61.86
|N/A
|-0.64
|0.00
Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Acer Therapeutics Inc. and Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc.
Profitability
Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two companies.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Acer Therapeutics Inc.
|0.00%
|-67.4%
|-61.7%
|Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Analyst Recommendations
The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Acer Therapeutics Inc. and Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Acer Therapeutics Inc.
|0
|0
|2
|3.00
|Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
The consensus target price of Acer Therapeutics Inc. is $44, with potential upside of 1,618.75%.
Institutional & Insider Ownership
Acer Therapeutics Inc. and Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 61.1% and 0.69%. Insiders owned roughly 0.3% of Acer Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Acer Therapeutics Inc.
|2.4%
|-23.92%
|-84.35%
|-87.67%
|-84.67%
|-85.14%
|Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|-13.99%
|-4.91%
|-16%
|-26.29%
|-8.86%
|-19.36%
For the past year Acer Therapeutics Inc. was more bearish than Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc.
Summary
On 5 of the 8 factors Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Acer Therapeutics Inc.
Acer Therapeutics Inc. develops therapies for the treatment of serious ultra-rare diseases with critical unmet medical needs. The company offers Celiprolol for vascular ehlers-danlos syndrome and ACER-001 for maple syrup urine disease (MSUD). It also offers advancing ACER-001 for the treatment of urea cycle disorders (UCD). The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.
