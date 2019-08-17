Contrasting of Acer Therapeutics Inc. (ACER) and Chiasma Inc. (NASDAQ:CHMA)

Since Acer Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ACER) and Chiasma Inc. (NASDAQ:CHMA) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Acer Therapeutics Inc. 17 0.00 N/A -2.71 0.00 Chiasma Inc. 6 0.00 N/A -1.35 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Acer Therapeutics Inc. and Chiasma Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Acer Therapeutics Inc. and Chiasma Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Acer Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -67.4% -61.7% Chiasma Inc. 0.00% -88% -58.4%

Volatility & Risk

Acer Therapeutics Inc. has a 1.48 beta, while its volatility is 48.00% which is more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Chiasma Inc.’s 12.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 1.12 beta.

Liquidity

Acer Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 10.9 and 10.9 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Chiasma Inc. are 1.9 and 1.9 respectively. Acer Therapeutics Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Chiasma Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Acer Therapeutics Inc. and Chiasma Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Acer Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Chiasma Inc. 0 0 3 3.00

The consensus target price of Acer Therapeutics Inc. is $48, with potential upside of 2,196.65%. On the other hand, Chiasma Inc.’s potential upside is 159.63% and its consensus target price is $12.67. Based on the data shown earlier, Acer Therapeutics Inc. is looking more favorable than Chiasma Inc., analysts belief.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Acer Therapeutics Inc. and Chiasma Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 61.1% and 76.5% respectively. 0.3% are Acer Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, Chiasma Inc. has 6.21% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Acer Therapeutics Inc. 2.4% -23.92% -84.35% -87.67% -84.67% -85.14% Chiasma Inc. -15.54% -31.12% -5.51% 58.67% 292.14% 76.53%

For the past year Acer Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend while Chiasma Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Acer Therapeutics Inc. beats on 4 of the 7 factors Chiasma Inc.

Acer Therapeutics Inc. develops therapies for the treatment of serious ultra-rare diseases with critical unmet medical needs. The company offers Celiprolol for vascular ehlers-danlos syndrome and ACER-001 for maple syrup urine disease (MSUD). It also offers advancing ACER-001 for the treatment of urea cycle disorders (UCD). The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Chiasma, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing oral forms of therapies using transient permeability enhancer technology platform. The company offers octreotide capsules, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of acromegaly, a condition that results in the bodyÂ’s production of excess growth hormone under the MYCAPSSA name. Chiasma, Inc. was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts.