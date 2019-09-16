Contrasting of Acer Therapeutics Inc. (ACER) and Cerecor Inc. (NASDAQ:CERC)

This is therefore a comparing of the institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation in Acer Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ACER) and Cerecor Inc. (NASDAQ:CERC). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Acer Therapeutics Inc. 14 0.00 N/A -2.71 0.00 Cerecor Inc. 5 8.86 N/A -1.25 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Acer Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -67.4% -61.7% Cerecor Inc. 0.00% -218.9% -65.9%

Volatility & Risk

Acer Therapeutics Inc. is 48.00% more volatile than S&P 500 because the company has a beta of 1.48. Cerecor Inc. has a 1.96 beta and it is 96.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

Acer Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 10.9 while its Quick Ratio is 10.9. On the competitive side is, Cerecor Inc. which has a 1 Current Ratio and a 0.9 Quick Ratio. Acer Therapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Cerecor Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Ratings and Recommendations for Acer Therapeutics Inc. and Cerecor Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Acer Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Cerecor Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

The average price target of Acer Therapeutics Inc. is $48, with potential upside of 1,367.89%. On the other hand, Cerecor Inc.’s potential upside is 194.12% and its average price target is $10.5. The information presented earlier suggests that Acer Therapeutics Inc. looks more robust than Cerecor Inc. as far as analyst opinion.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Acer Therapeutics Inc. and Cerecor Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 61.1% and 55.2% respectively. Insiders held roughly 0.3% of Acer Therapeutics Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, Cerecor Inc. has 1.2% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Acer Therapeutics Inc. 2.4% -23.92% -84.35% -87.67% -84.67% -85.14% Cerecor Inc. -9.84% -28.67% -24.11% -22.2% -8.41% 24.77%

For the past year Acer Therapeutics Inc. has -85.14% weaker performance while Cerecor Inc. has 24.77% stronger performance.

Summary

Acer Therapeutics Inc. beats Cerecor Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.

Acer Therapeutics Inc. develops therapies for the treatment of serious ultra-rare diseases with critical unmet medical needs. The company offers Celiprolol for vascular ehlers-danlos syndrome and ACER-001 for maple syrup urine disease (MSUD). It also offers advancing ACER-001 for the treatment of urea cycle disorders (UCD). The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Cerecor Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs to treat patients with neurological and psychiatric disorders. It develops CERC-501, which has completed Phase II clinical trial for the adjunctive treatment of major depressive disorder (MDD), as well as to treat substance use disorders; CERC-301 that has completed Phase II clinical trial for the adjunctive treatment of patients with MDD; and CERC-406 that is in preclinical stage to treat residual cognitive impairment symptoms in patients with MDD. Cerecor Inc. also intends to develop CERC-611, a drug candidate for the treatment of partial-onset seizures in epilepsy. The company was formerly known as Ceregen Corporation and changed its name to Cerecor Inc. in March 2011. Cerecor Inc. was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Baltimore, Maryland.