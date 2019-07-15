Contrasting of Acer Therapeutics Inc. (ACER) and Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA)

Acer Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ACER) and Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will contrast them and contrast their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Acer Therapeutics Inc. 20 0.00 N/A -2.45 0.00 Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. 49 3.73 N/A 12.15 4.61

Demonstrates Acer Therapeutics Inc. and Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Acer Therapeutics Inc. and Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Acer Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -65.1% -59.2% Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -19.6% -17.1%

Risk & Volatility

Acer Therapeutics Inc. is 141.00% more volatile than S&P 500 due to its 2.41 beta. Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s 68.00% more volatile than S&P 500 volatility due to the stock’s 1.68 beta.

Analyst Ratings

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for Acer Therapeutics Inc. and Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Acer Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 3 3.00

The average target price of Acer Therapeutics Inc. is $44, with potential upside of 1,194.12%. Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $66.33 average target price and a 7.89% potential upside. The results provided earlier shows that Acer Therapeutics Inc. appears more favorable than Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc., based on analyst view.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 60.5% of Acer Therapeutics Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 86.5% of Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 0.1% are Acer Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.1% of Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Acer Therapeutics Inc. 16.33% -12.58% -7.56% -9.63% 22.47% 11.88% Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. 13% 17.12% 15.5% 54.29% 22.67% 43.67%

For the past year Acer Therapeutics Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 8 of the 9 factors Acer Therapeutics Inc.

Acer Therapeutics Inc. develops therapies for the treatment of serious ultra-rare diseases with critical unmet medical needs. The company offers Celiprolol for vascular ehlers-danlos syndrome and ACER-001 for maple syrup urine disease (MSUD). It also offers advancing ACER-001 for the treatment of urea cycle disorders (UCD). The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel small molecule drugs for various therapeutic areas in the United States and Switzerland. The companyÂ’s proprietary investigational clinical programs include etrasimod (APD334), which is in Phase IIb evaluation for ulcerative colitis, as well as is in Phase IIa evaluation for dermatologic extraintestinal manifestations in inflammatory bowel disease, pyoderma gangrenosum, and primary biliary cholangitis; ralinepag that is in Phase IIb evaluation to treat pulmonary arterial hypertension; and APD371, which is in Phase IIa evaluation for the treatment of pain associated with Crohn's disease. It has collaboration agreements with Eisai Inc.; Eisai Co., Ltd.; Axovant Sciences Ltd.; and Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH. Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is based in San Diego, California.