Contrasting of Acer Therapeutics Inc. (ACER) and 22nd Century Group Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:XXII)

This is a contrast between Acer Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ACER) and 22nd Century Group Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:XXII) based on their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Acer Therapeutics Inc. 13 0.00 N/A -2.71 0.00 22nd Century Group Inc. 2 10.99 N/A -0.10 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Acer Therapeutics Inc. and 22nd Century Group Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Acer Therapeutics Inc. and 22nd Century Group Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Acer Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -67.4% -61.7% 22nd Century Group Inc. 0.00% -15.6% -14.3%

Volatility and Risk

Acer Therapeutics Inc. has a 1.48 beta, while its volatility is 48.00% which is more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. 22nd Century Group Inc.’s 68.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 1.68 beta.

Liquidity

Acer Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 10.9 and a Quick Ratio of 10.9. Competitively, 22nd Century Group Inc.’s Current Ratio is 9.3 and has 8.7 Quick Ratio. Acer Therapeutics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than 22nd Century Group Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Acer Therapeutics Inc. and 22nd Century Group Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Acer Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 22nd Century Group Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

$48 is Acer Therapeutics Inc.’s average target price while its potential upside is 1,363.41%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 61.1% of Acer Therapeutics Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 35% of 22nd Century Group Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 0.3% of Acer Therapeutics Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.8% of 22nd Century Group Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Acer Therapeutics Inc. 2.4% -23.92% -84.35% -87.67% -84.67% -85.14% 22nd Century Group Inc. -15.87% -19.7% -28.7% -31.76% -34.84% -36.14%

For the past year Acer Therapeutics Inc. was more bearish than 22nd Century Group Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors 22nd Century Group Inc. beats Acer Therapeutics Inc.

Acer Therapeutics Inc. develops therapies for the treatment of serious ultra-rare diseases with critical unmet medical needs. The company offers Celiprolol for vascular ehlers-danlos syndrome and ACER-001 for maple syrup urine disease (MSUD). It also offers advancing ACER-001 for the treatment of urea cycle disorders (UCD). The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

22nd Century Group, Inc., a plant biotechnology company, provides technology that allows for the level of nicotine and other nicotinic alkaloids in tobacco plants to be decreased or increased through genetic engineering and plant breeding. It develops smoking cessation products and modified risk tobacco products for smokers who are unable or unwilling to quit smoking and who may be interested in cigarettes, which reduce exposure to nicotine or to certain tobacco smoke toxins and/or pose a lower health risk than conventional cigarettes. The companyÂ’s products include RED SUN and MAGIC regular and menthol cigarettes; and SPECTRUM government research cigarettes. It is also developing X-22, a prescription smoking cessation aid, which is a tobacco-based botanical medical product for use as a smoking cessation; and modified risk cigarettes, such as BRAND A, which has approximately 95% less nicotine than conventional tobacco cigarettes, as well as BRAND B cigarettes that contain low amount of tar per milligram of nicotine. 22nd Century Group, Inc. has a scientific collaboration with the University of Virginia; and a strategic partnership with Anandia Laboratories, Inc. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Clarence, New York.