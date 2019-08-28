Contrasting of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ACRX) and Senseonics Holdings Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS)

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRX) and Senseonics Holdings Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Medical Appliances & Equipment. These factors are particularly influence the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. 3 75.96 N/A -0.76 0.00 Senseonics Holdings Inc. 2 10.37 N/A -0.62 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 has AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Senseonics Holdings Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 217.9% -52.3% Senseonics Holdings Inc. 0.00% -135.9% -59.3%

Volatility and Risk

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s current beta is 2.15 and it happens to be 115.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. In other hand, Senseonics Holdings Inc. has beta of 0.8 which is 20.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 5 while its Quick Ratio stands at 4.9. The Current Ratio of rival Senseonics Holdings Inc. is 4.6 and its Quick Ratio is has 4. AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Senseonics Holdings Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Senseonics Holdings Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 5 3.00 Senseonics Holdings Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 304.76% upside potential and a consensus target price of $8.5.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 16.2% of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 50.5% of Senseonics Holdings Inc. shares. Insiders held 1.9% of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.7% of Senseonics Holdings Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. -5.43% 1.16% -29.65% 6.1% -5.09% 12.99% Senseonics Holdings Inc. -7.5% -42.78% -53.16% -54.51% -68.56% -57.14%

For the past year AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 12.99% stronger performance while Senseonics Holdings Inc. has -57.14% weaker performance.

Summary

On 7 of the 8 factors AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Senseonics Holdings Inc.

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of acute pain. Its lead product candidate is DSUVIA, a 30 mcg sufentanil sublingual tablet, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acute pain. The companyÂ’s late-stage investigational product candidate is Zalviso, a pre-programmed and patient-controlled analgesia device that allows hospital patients with moderate-to-severe acute pain to self-dose with sufentanil sublingual tablets to manage their pain. Zalviso is approved in the European Union, Switzerland, Liechtenstein, Iceland, Norway and Australia, or the Territory; and is under development stage in the United States. The company was formerly known as SuRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in August 2006. AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.

Senseonics Holdings, Inc., a medical technology company, designs, develops, and commercializes glucose monitoring systems for people with diabetes primarily in Europe. Its product includes Eversense, a first generation continuous glucose monitoring system, which measures glucose levels in people with diabetes for a period of up to 90 days. The company has a research and development license agreement with TypeZero Technologies, Inc. to develop artificial pancreas and decision support systems that use the Eversense continuous glucose monitoring system. It also has collaboration agreement with Roche Diabetes Care, Inc. to develop an automated insulin delivery system. Senseonics Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Germantown, Maryland.