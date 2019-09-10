Contrasting of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ACRX) and InspireMD Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NSPR)

Both AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRX) and InspireMD Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NSPR) are Medical Appliances & Equipment companies, competing one another. We will contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. 3 86.47 N/A -0.76 0.00 InspireMD Inc. 4 1.15 N/A -16.64 0.00

Demonstrates AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. and InspireMD Inc. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. and InspireMD Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 217.9% -52.3% InspireMD Inc. 0.00% -107.4% -74.4%

Volatility and Risk

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 115.00% more volatile than S&P 500 due to its 2.15 beta. InspireMD Inc. has a 1.88 beta and it is 88.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a Current Ratio of 5 and a Quick Ratio of 4.9. Competitively, InspireMD Inc.’s Current Ratio is 3 and has 2.5 Quick Ratio. AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than InspireMD Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. and InspireMD Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 InspireMD Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 231.80% upside potential and a consensus target price of $8.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. and InspireMD Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 16.2% and 25%. AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders are 1.9%. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 4.2% of InspireMD Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. -5.43% 1.16% -29.65% 6.1% -5.09% 12.99% InspireMD Inc. 7.82% -4.34% -34.71% -63.73% -67.24% -58.34%

For the past year AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 12.99% stronger performance while InspireMD Inc. has -58.34% weaker performance.

Summary

On 7 of the 8 factors AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats InspireMD Inc.

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of acute pain. Its lead product candidate is DSUVIA, a 30 mcg sufentanil sublingual tablet, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acute pain. The companyÂ’s late-stage investigational product candidate is Zalviso, a pre-programmed and patient-controlled analgesia device that allows hospital patients with moderate-to-severe acute pain to self-dose with sufentanil sublingual tablets to manage their pain. Zalviso is approved in the European Union, Switzerland, Liechtenstein, Iceland, Norway and Australia, or the Territory; and is under development stage in the United States. The company was formerly known as SuRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in August 2006. AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.

InspireMD, Inc., a medical device company, focuses on the development and commercialization of proprietary MicroNet stent platform technology for the treatment of complex coronary and vascular diseases. It offers MGuard prime embolic protection systems for use in patients with acute coronary syndromes, notably acute myocardial infarction, and saphenous vein graft coronary interventions; and CGuard carotid embolic prevention systems for use in carotid artery applications. The company is also developing NVGuard, a neurovascular flow diverter that diverts blood flow away from cerebral aneurysms and seals the aneurysms. InspireMD, Inc. distributes its products in Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, and Asia. The company is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.