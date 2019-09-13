Contrasting of Accuray Incorporated (ARAY) and Cutera Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR)

Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ:ARAY) and Cutera Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR), both competing one another are Medical Appliances & Equipment companies. We will contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Accuray Incorporated 4 0.68 N/A 0.49 8.54 Cutera Inc. 21 2.48 N/A -2.65 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Accuray Incorporated and Cutera Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Accuray Incorporated 0.00% -33.7% -4.1% Cutera Inc. 0.00% -65.6% -34.4%

Risk and Volatility

A beta of 1.85 shows that Accuray Incorporated is 85.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. From a competition point of view, Cutera Inc. has a 0.89 beta which is 11.00% less volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Accuray Incorporated’s Current Ratio is 1.7 while its Quick Ratio is 1. On the competitive side is, Cutera Inc. which has a 1.7 Current Ratio and a 1.1 Quick Ratio. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to .

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is shown Accuray Incorporated and Cutera Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Accuray Incorporated 0 1 0 2.00 Cutera Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Accuray Incorporated’s upside potential currently stands at 64.47% and an $5 average target price.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Accuray Incorporated and Cutera Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 86% and 93.8%. Insiders owned roughly 1.7% of Accuray Incorporated’s shares. Insiders Comparatively, owned 3.2% of Cutera Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Accuray Incorporated 1.22% 5.88% 2.22% -6.12% 10.4% 21.41% Cutera Inc. 0.99% 26.28% 40.44% 81.79% -33.87% 50.18%

For the past year Accuray Incorporated’s stock price has smaller growth than Cutera Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors Accuray Incorporated beats Cutera Inc.

Accuray Incorporated designs, develops, and sells radiosurgery and radiation therapy systems for the treatment of tumors in the body. The company offers the CyberKnife System, a robotic stereotactic radiosurgery and stereotactic body radiation therapy system used for the treatment of various types of cancer and tumors in the body. The CyberKnife System automatically tracks, detects, and corrects for tumor and patient movement in real-time during the procedure, as well as enables the delivery of precise, high dose radiation while patients breathe normally. It also offers the TomoTherapy System, which consists of an integrated and versatile radiation therapy system used for the treatment of a range of cancer types. The company markets its products in the United States directly, as well as through a sales agent and group purchasing organizations; and directly and through distributors and sales agents in Europe, Japan and other countries of Asia, South America, and internationally to hospitals and stand-alone treatment facilities. Accuray Incorporated was incorporated in 1990 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, California.

Cutera, Inc., a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services laser and other energy based aesthetics systems worldwide. The company offers enlighten platform, a laser system that is used for tattoo removal, as well as for the treatment of benign pigmented lesions; excel HR platform, a hair removal solution for various skin types; and truSculpt, a high-powered radio frequency platform designed for deep tissue heating. It also provides excel V, a vascular and benign pigmented lesion treatment platform; and xeo platform, a multi-application platform on which a customer purchases hand piece applications for the removal of unwanted hair, treatment of vascular lesions, and skin rejuvenation by treating discoloration, fine lines, and laxity. In addition, the company offers GenesisPlus system, a laser product for use in the temporary increase of clear nails in patients with onychomycosis, as well as for the treatment of fine wrinkles, diffuse redness, and rosacea; solera console platform, including Opus and Titan consoles; and CoolGlide systems, as well as provides myQ, a third-party sourced system for the Japanese market. Further, it provides pulsed light hand pieces for the treatment of discoloration, hair removal, and vascular treatments; Pearl and Pearl Fractional hand pieces; skin care products; and post-warranty services through extended service contracts or direct billing, as well as offers Titan hand piece refills and marketing brochures through the Internet. The company markets and sells its products through direct sales force to plastic surgeons, dermatologists, gynecologists, family practitioners, primary care physicians, physicians performing aesthetic treatments in non-medical offices, and other qualified practitioners, as well as for physicians offering aesthetic treatments in non-medical offices. Cutera, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Brisbane, California.